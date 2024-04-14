Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh are linked to THIS Bollywood Biggie and his family





Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, knows how to rule millions of hearts with his powerful batting skills. The cricketer never misses a chance to leave the entire audience at the cricket stadium screaming their lungs out with joy with the way he hits 4s and 6s. Hailed as 'Hitman' by his fans, Rohit is the pride of all other Indians. Apart from being a cricketer, Rohit once said that he is a big movie buff. Moreover, Rohit is also linked to Bollywood through his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are linked to Salman Khan and his family Talking about Rohit Sharma's personal life, he got married to Ritika in 2015 after dating for a few years since 2008. It was three years after their marriage when Rohit and Ritika welcomed their baby girl, Samaira, into their lives. For those who don't know, Ritika was Rohit's manager before they started dating. She worked at Cornerstone Sports in Mumbai, where her cousin, Bunty Sajdeh, is the CEO, and the company represents several famous athletes, including Sania Mirza and KL Rahul. Recommended Read: How a goalkeeper turned fitness trainer helped billionaire Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months Talking about Ritika's connection with Bollywood, her first cousin and fashion designer, Seema Sajdeh was married to Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. The duo got married in 1998 and have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. Moreover, it was in 2022, when Seema and Sohail called off their wedding due to irreconcilable issues. This is how Ritika is linked to Bollywood's 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan and his family members. Rohit Sharma was offered to do films for his photogenic face In an old interview with Filmfare in 2013, Rohit Sharma said that he is a big movie buff. The cricketer had also revealed that he loves the crafts of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. When asked about actresses, Rohit revealed that he loves watching films of Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of his favorites and he has a huge crush on her. Rohit also said that he loves Kareena's work and watches all her films. Talking more about his love for cinema, Rohit Sharma mentioned that during a commercial shoot, he received a compliment from the director that he had a very photogenic face. The cricketer further mentioned that the director asked him to try his hand at films and also expressed his wish to work with the player. Rohit mentioned that this couldn't happen as he was only focusing on cricket at the time. Also Read: Allu Arjun: Nickname With Connection To Ranbir's 'YJHD', Slated To Be An Entertainer, And More Rohit Sharma revealed that his wife, Ritika sat with his fingers crossed in the stadium throughout his matches Rohit Sharma earlier appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. During his stay, Kapil asked the cricketer several questions about his personal life. One of Kapil's questions was whether any other cricketer had ever asked Rohit to refrain from hitting a six because his girlfriends might have been in the stadium. Rohit gave a wholesome answer and mentioned that what matters to him and is also important is the way his wife Ritika sits with her fingers crossed in the stadium throughout his matches. What do you think about Rohit and Ritika's bond with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan? Let us know!

