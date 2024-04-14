Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today, April 14, 2024: Sid Sriram performs a blend of Carnatic and R&B music at his first Coachella. Watch





Live Welcome to Hindustan Times live updates platform. Follow the top news, headlines and latest news from the world of entertainment here. Discover the latest developments in Bollywood and Hollywood and follow the big news of the day on April 14, 2024. Latest Entertainment News April 14, 2024: Priyamani Reacts After Being Trolled For Marrying Mustafa Raj. Get the latest updates and breaking news from the world of entertainment. Follow all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff. Follow all updates here: April 14, 2024 3:13 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Priyamani recalls dealing with trolls during her marriage to Mustafa Raj: My husband supported me like a rock Priyamani talks about being criticized after her marriage to Mustafa Raj and how it affected her family. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 3:09 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Sofia Vergara Gushes Over Handsome Doctor Justin Saliman After Knee Surgery Sofia Vergara declared her love for her boyfriend Justin Suliman on Instagram Stories. The actor recently divorced Joe Manganiello. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 2:52 p.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Nayanthara joins the cast of Nivin Pauly's fun and gripping Malayalam film Dear Students Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly are teaming up for the second time after the 2019 Malayalam film Love Action Drama. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 2:52 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 2nd anniversary of their intimate wedding: Check out some of their romantic photos over the years Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet with their 2022 wedding photos; Since then, they have never stopped setting couple goals with their cute photos. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 2:06 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith Share Their Bromance Backstage at Coachella: Never Say Never April 14, 2024 2:04 p.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Aranmanai 4 song Achacho: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna have fun in a dance number. Watch Hiphop Tamizha has composed the promotional number for horror-comedy Aranmanai 4, which features Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna shaking a leg. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 1:26 p.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Indian 2 New Poster: Kamal Haasan Returns as Senapathy for Tamil New Year. View the photo Kamal Haasan is all set to return to his vigilante avatar with S Shankar's Indian 2. The makers today shared a new poster of the upcoming film. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 1:24 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Pooja Bhatt reacts to shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrible and condemnable' Pooja Bhatt said that if something like this “can happen with a police van parked outside Salman Khan's residence for protection”, then security was an illusion. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 12:55 EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Lokesh Kanagaraj's new venture with Raghava Lawrence and Bakkiyaraj Kannan titled Benz Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his second production venture titled Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence, on the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year). Read the full story here April 14, 2024 12:45 EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Isha Ambani parties at Janhvi Kapoor's home; Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani were also spotted. See photos and videos Isha Ambani, along with her sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, was seen visiting actor Janhvi Kapoor's residence in Mumbai last night. Anant Ambani also joined them. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 12:12 EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Global Box Office Collection, Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Movie Grosses 76 Crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan global box office collection day 3: Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released on April 10. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 11:36 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly Reviews Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: 'A Must-See Indian Sports Film' Sourav Ganguly doesn't want fans to miss the “captivating portrayal of the legendary Indian football coach” in Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, released on the occasion of Eid. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 11:11 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata with Suhana and AbRam for KKR match; fans were shocked by his airport security. Watch Shah Rukh Khan received a rousing welcome at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata ahead of KKR's IPL 2024 match on Sunday. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 10:09 a.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Diljit Dosanjh Shocked As Imtiaz Ali Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Called Him 'Best Actor In The Country' On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Imtiaz Ali was asked if Diljit Dosanjh was his first choice for Amar Singh Chamkila. This is how he responded. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 9:51 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift Goes Wild With Travis Kelce, Kissing and Dancing During Bleachers' Coachella Set Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce steal the show at Coachella 2024, seen dancing and kissing backstage while enjoying Bleachers' performance. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 9:28 a.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Says Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule Will See Srivalli 2.0, Calls It 'Super Sorted' In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the evolution of Srivalli, her character in the Sukumars Pushpa franchise. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 9:18 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Watch: Visuals from outside Galaxy Apartments of Salman Khan's residence where 2 unidentified men opened fire this morning After firing took place outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, security was beefed up. Police and forensic team are on scene. Read on for more details. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 8:45 a.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Queen of Tears Hits New Viewership High Saturday Despite Netflix Ranking Drop, Parasyte Overtakes Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, achieved high ratings on Saturday and maintains its position in the Top 5 on Netflix, overtaken by “Parasyte.” Read the full story here April 14, 2024 8:11 a.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: PVR INOX ready to start screening Malayalam films; FEFKA asks them to compensate for the losses suffered The conflict between PVR INOX and the Malayalam film industry seems to have reached fever pitch with the Kerala Cinema Employees Federation not ready to relent. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 8:02 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Action Film Earns 31 Crores in India Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned approx. 8.5 crores on Saturday. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 7:42 a.m. EAST Hollywood News LIVE Updates: Met Gala 2024 Invites Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone and More to Its Guest List; who participates Newcomers Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri among 2024 Met Gala guests alongside established stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Uma Thurman. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 7:00 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Sid Sriram performs a mix of Carnatic and R&B music at his first Coachella. Watch Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram performed during the first weekend of Coachella and treated the audience to a Tamil song and much more. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 7:00 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kunal Kemmu Shares Sharing Bills With Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter After International Trips: Andar chalta Kunal Khemu, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor often go on international trips together. But how are invoices managed? Kunal reveals. Read the full story here April 14, 2024 7:00 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Vidya Balan says male actors are 'uncomfortable' with women taking center stage in films Vidya Balan has starred in a number of female-led films including The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica and Sherni. Read the full story here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/latest-entertainment-today-live-updates-april-14-2024-101713058201475.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos