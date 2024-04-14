Nicole Kidman recalls her 'emotional' wedding day to Keith Urban | Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's wedding day was one of the “most emotional things” that ever happened to her.
The 56-year-old actress – who was first married to fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and has Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with him – tied the knot with musician Keith Urban in 2005 and said the day was “extraordinary”, especially since she was in the company of her late father.
She told People: “I remember being in Sydney and driving down the street. I was with my dad, who's obviously not here now, and he was in the car with me. We were going at the church and there were so many people in the street, sort of celebrating us.
“It was just one of the most emotional things of my life. It was truly an amazing day.”
At the time, a wedding guest said: “Nicole cried all the way to church in the car.”
Another said: “When Nicole and Keith looked at each other it was like they were the only two people in the room. It was the most incredible wedding.”
The 'Expats' star went on to have Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her second husband and recently admitted she feels “very lucky” to have a support network around her who allows you to continue your career.
She said: “I have my sister, my mother, my nieces, my nephews and my daughters. I am raising a daughter who is almost 16 and a daughter who is 13 who are divine. They are just lovely people and me. I'm so lucky to have Keith, who is just my love, my deep, deep love.
“It gives me the ability to go and do whatever I need to do because I know where I can come back to.”
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/nicole-kidman-remembers-emotional-wedding-day-to-keith-urban/article_c1e09547-e52c-5f72-b8a9-b8991e61225e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related