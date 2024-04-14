Today in Entertainment History: “Oliver!” named best photo | Entertainment





On April 14, 1939, the film Wuthering Heights, starring Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier, premiered in New York. In 1958, Perry Como's Catch A Falling Star became the first single certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 1962, Bob Dylan recorded seven songs, including Blowin In The Wind, at Columbia Records studios in New York. In 1969, Olivier! was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It is the only G-rated film to win this award. Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand tied for Best Actress. Cliff Robertson won best actor for Charly. In 1974, Pete Townshend appeared for the first time solo at a concert in London, accompanied only by homemade cassettes. In 1976, Motown Records announced the renewal of Stevie Wonder's contract for $13 million. At the time, it was the largest contract ever negotiated. In 1980, Kramer vs. Kramer won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director. Dustin Hoffman won Best Actor and Meryl Streep won Best Supporting Actress for their roles in this film. Sally Field won Best Actress for Norma Rae. Also in 1980, musician Gary Numan released The Touring Principle, a 45-minute concert video. It was the first commercially available home rock video cassette. In 1983, bassist Pete Farndon, a former member of The Pretenders, died of a drug overdose at the age of 30. He had been kicked out of the group the year before. In 1995, actor and singer Burl Ives died at his home in Anacortes, Washington. He was 85 years old. In 2012, Guns N Roses was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without Axl Rose, who declined induction. Rod Stewart was supposed to be inducted with The Small Faces but he missed it because he had the flu. He missed being inducted as a solo artist in 1994 because of a massive earthquake in Los Angeles. In 2013, bassist Chi (CHEE) Cheng of Deftones died at the age of 42. He had been in a coma for four and a half years after a car accident in November 2008. In 2015, singer Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton divorced after nearly nine years of marriage. Today's birthdays: Actress Julie Christie is 84 years old. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 79 years old. Actor John Shea (Gossip Girl, Lois and Clark) is 76 years old. Actor Peter Capaldi (Dr. Who, The Musketeers) is 66 years old. Actor turned racing driver Brian Forster (The Partridge Family) is 64 years old. Actor Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) is 64 years old. Actor Robert Carlyle (Once Upon A Time) is 63 years old. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 62 years old. Actress Catherine Dent (The Shield) is 59 years old. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 57 years old. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 56 years old. Actor Adrien Brody is 51 years old. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 51 years old. Rapper Da Brat is 50 years old. Actor Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill) is 51 years old. 49. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 47 years old. Actor Rob McElhenney (MAK-uhl-heh-nee) (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 47 years old. Musician JD McPherson is 47 years old. Arcade Fire singer Win Butler is 44 years old. Actor Claire Coffee (Grimm) is 44 years old. Actor Nick Krause (The Descendants) is 32 years old. Actor Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) is 31 years old. Actor Vivien Cardone (kar-DOHN') (Everwood) is 31 years old. Actor Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) is 30 years old. Actress Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) is 28 years old.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/today-in-entertainment-history-oliver-named-best-picture/article_1936ee8e-2bb6-582c-837c-0d29327126ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos