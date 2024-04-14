Big 10: the most terrifying movie villains | Culture & Leisure

Click here to subscribe.

To wrap up our countdown to Ebertfest, we asked filmmakers, stars, and critics: Who (or, in some cases, what) is the most terrifying villain you've ever seen on screen?

Without a doubt, it is Extraterrestrial. I first met a girl named Sigourney in New York at Jim McLures' apartment. Jim was my roommate in college. Sigourney was his new girlfriend. She was a young actress who had just finished a science fiction film in Canada called Alien.

I thought: My God, how sad. Here is this young and pretty girl who is starting out in showbiz and who has to go to Canada to shoot a science fiction film called Alien. Pathetic.

On the other hand, I was doing children's theater in Los Angeles, the definition of sad. I wore a leotard and stretchy overalls, had hand puppets, and played the piano. Three shows a day, $120 a week. Very sad.

I told my compatriots that my roommate's girlfriend in college was in a sci-fi movie called Alien. It would be great to support her and see her after she does the puppet show for the 6 year olds at Hollyhock Elementary School.

Everyone said, “Sure, let’s go see Alien.” It should be fun!

Oh. My. God. I almost didn't read the opening credits. The scariest movie ever made. And Sigourney, aka Sigourney Weaver, was brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. A movie star from the start.

But I still have nightmares of the alien coming out of John Hurt's chest. Later I worked with Ridley Scott on Thelma and Louise and told him Sigourney's story. This amused him.

Without a doubt, the invisible devil The Exorcist. He represents all evil everywhere.

After thinking about your question, I remembered an episode of the TV show The outer limits I saw it in 1963 called The Zanti Misfits.

The story concerns a group of alien beings from the planet Zanti who are convicted criminals and have been sent to Earth, which is to serve as their penal colony.

When the first alien came out of the spaceship, I remember being terrified at the sight of it. It was a grotesque insect-like being with a small but hideous human-like face.

I was watching it at home, alone at night, and I remember the atmosphere in the room changing around me when the little monster first appeared on screen. Later that night I had nightmares and came to believe that the horrible creature lived under my bed and that if I let my arms or legs hang over the side of the mattress the thing would attack me and would have mutilated me.

It wasn't until the Internet age that I ever saw the creature again by chance and it was still hideous, although without the same effect of pure terror that it inspired in me as a child .

When I was little, I watched The Wizard of Oz every day after school for what was supposed to be a year.

I memorized the movie, but that's not why I wanted to repeat it. I had to tame the Wicked Witch of the West in my imagination.

His face (so green), his powers (flying monkeys!) and even death (I melt!) terrified me and they still do. She's a villain for the ages.

The thing from another world terrified me when I was a child.

I'm terrified of little girl Mary, from William Wyler's 1961 film. Children's timea mean kid who outsmarts Martha, her boarding school teacher, as a lesbian and destroys lives in the process.

Do not assume that all children are innocent.

Zombie movies are the most terrifying to me because of simple math: zombies kill people or turn them into other zombies. It's only a matter of time before the dwindling number of survivors disappears.

For this reason, Zack Snyders Dawn of the Dead remake (2004) remains the scariest film I've ever seen, not only for its zombie apocalypse scenes, but especially for the stark found footage coda as the credits roll.

There are of course a number of great villains in the annals of cinema history, but if I had to name one as the most terrifying in the sense that they are completely beyond redemption and completely devoid of even the slightest sympathetic trait, I think that I would. I have to go with Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin, the senator's cowardly wife played by Angela Lansbury in John Frankenheimers The Manchurian Candidate (1962).

Here is an unscrupulous character who is so determined in her quest for absolute power that she is willing to blithely sacrifice the things most people hold most sacred, including her country and her own child, to achieve it.

What makes this character all the more remarkable is that Lansbury portrays her in such a coolly controlled manner that it makes a plot that could easily have become cartoonish seem frighteningly plausible. She's a monster, but in Lansbury's skilled hands, she's a recognizably human monster, which makes her even scarier in the end.

As a runner-up, I would name these evil elephants in Dumbo who cruelly tease and ostracize baby Dumbo simply because he has big ears. They were the worst, and although they finally got their comeuppance, even the 3 year old I was seeing for the first time didn't think it was enough.

Ben Kingsley in sexy beast. Damn, his posture, his physique, his stillness, the way he slowly turns his head without moving his eyes, the strange jokes he makes, like: You have very beautiful eyes Deedee. I had never noticed them before. Are they real?

A strange little weirdo, a terrifying jackhammer. If he had succeeded in robbing the bank, he could have broken through the cement itself.

The most terrifying villains of cinema are those who take care to remain invisible in the films: real tyrants whose threat is nevertheless omnipresent in the masterpieces made under their authoritarian regimes, whether in the Soviet Union (Ivan the Terrible , Sayat Nova), in Japan and Denmark during World War II (There Was a Father, The 47 Ronin, The Day of Wrath) or in today's Iran (Subtraction, No Bear , The Day I Became a Woman) or in China (When Night Falls, Le Monde), among many other places.

But the most terrifying embodiment of despotism on screen is the villain named in the title of John Ford's 1962 western. The man who killed Liberty Valance.

The sneering, sardonic loudmouth of an outlaw Liberty Valance, played by Lee Marvin, mocks his first name, taking the liberty to pillage and murder as he pleases, making himself untouchable by terrorizing the forces of order and political meetings, intimidating and even killing. journalists who dare to report on his depredations and who intimidate the citizenry into submission, knowing that he is backed by a gang to carry out his mercilessly violent orders at all times.

A story of tragedies that long outlive its villain, it is America's greatest political film.