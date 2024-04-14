DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE Rumored to Feature an Appearance From a Veteran MCU Actor [SPOILER]





Marvel Studios took 9 minutes of Deadpool and Wolverine footage at CinemaCon and, among the biggest reveals, was a photo of Chris Hemsworth's Thor mourning the fallen Merc with the Mouth. As of writing this, it's unclear whether this is stock footage that was edited for these scenes in TVA or a legitimate appearance from the MCU's God of Thunder. Regardless, we expect this movie to feature some familiar faces and, if a new rumor shared by scooper @CanWeGetToast believe it, then an MCU veteran will also appear: Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan. We have no additional details on what role he will play Deadpool and Wolverinebut the actor also played Foggy Nelson in Daredevilso consider us intrigued. Favreau first played Happy in 2008 Iron Man and became a staple of this franchise before becoming a key player in Jon Watts' film. Spider Man trilogy. He also appeared in Avengers: Endgame and like several variations of Happy Hogan in And if…? Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently spoke with People and revealed that it was in 2011, on the set of Real steelthat Hugh Jackman first put Ryan Reynolds on his radar. “Hugh said, 'For what it's worth, if you ever meet and work with Ryan Reynolds, you'll never stop.'”he remembers. “It was 2010. Hugh Jackman, the Prophet, a little-known special talent.” At this point, Jackman and Reynolds had shared the screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine like Logan and a version of Wade Wilson that we prefer to forget. When Levy finally meets the dead Pool star, they formed an instant connection. “We just had a certain comfort with each other,”he said. “But it really, really showed up our first time [sitting] to talk about Free Guy.” “It was a script that was about video games, but we had other themes and messages in mind. And we just connected by wanting to give audiences a film that transported them, made them laugh and didn't feel embarrassed about it. 'have a big heart.' Shawn Levy will direct both actors inDeadpool and Wolverinea film that also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Trades has confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, along with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among them. Rumor has it she will make an appearance. Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis DEsposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool and Wolverinehits theaters July 26.

