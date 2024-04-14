Authenticity Through Fashion: UCLA Influencer Azaila Jules Shares Her Story

Azaila Jules uses fashion and lifestyle content to promote positivity and creative exploration.

Known mononymously on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok under her username @axaila, Jules said her content includes a range of media, from lifestyle vlogs and comedy skits to curated outfits and style choices. The freshman film and television major said her social media journey began amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during her sophomore year of high school. Much to her surprise, Jules said she gained popularity online after posting a viral 'What I Wear in a Week' video.

“It was just me putting cute little outfits together,” Jules said. “It wasn't even my pink aesthetic, just outfits I thought were cute.”

After receiving widespread support online, Jules said she was inspired to continue documenting her fashion as a mode of self-expression. Three years later, she has more than 224,000 subscribers on Instagram and 237,000 on Tic Tac. From her clothes to her brightly colored hair, Jules said she developed a passion for selecting outfits and sharing them on social media. She said her style, which often falls into the online categories of “kawaii” and “softcore”, is largely influenced by Harajuku street fashion and characterized by her range of pastels, pinks and accessories.

“A lot of people said they really liked my personality, they liked my outfits…and that's when I started to feel more comfortable expressing myself,” said Jules. “One way I express myself is through my fashion, through my outfits, through my clothes and also through my hair.”

A Philadelphia native, Jules attributes much of her creative exploration and success to attending a performing arts school that nurtured her love for theater and dance. These artistic outlets allowed her to channel her outgoing personality and express herself in visually creative ways, she said.

Although she only began documenting her style in the last three years, Jules said her fashion journey began long before her online presence gained popularity. Often drawing inspiration from TikTok and Instagram, Jules said she was always keen to replicate the styles and outfits she came across on social media. It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic began that Jules finally took the first step by creating and publishing her content on a public platform, she said. Since her social media accounts have gained popularity, Jules said it's especially important for her to continue to be authentically herself.

Jules said her main motivation for creating content is the hope that it will inspire others to express themselves creatively and not be afraid to show their passions. Jules' close friend and fellow content creator Marielle Caldwell said she particularly admired Jules' commitment to authenticity and willingness to venture outside of her comfort zone.

However, being in the public eye comes with immense social pressure to conform to certain fashion trends or reach a specific audience, Jules said. To deal with the fear of judgment that many social media influencers face, Jules said she chooses to focus on the positive culture her accounts have cultivated, and credits her creative agency and desire to try new things to its online audience, composed mainly of girls and young women. In appealing to her audience, she said her main goal was to stay true to herself.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Jules has made great strides connecting with other local social media influencers, said Soleil Callueng, a digital content creator and friend of Jules. Callueng said she and Jules were mutual followers on Instagram and TikTok before finally meeting in person at last year's VidCon. Both influencers had expressed a mutual interest in fashion and lifestyle content, which Callueng said inspired them to join their university's respective REACH clubs in an effort to grow their network and meet new people. other influencers.

“I can tell she just wants to create content that makes other people happy, that inspires other people,” Callueng said. “It makes her happy too.”

In addition to her social media accounts, Jules also runs her own online business called Axaila's closetwhich features designer clothing and other accessories that highlight one's personal aesthetic.

Beyond fashion, Jules said she is an aspiring filmmaker and hopes to get into directing and producing. To prioritize her studies while attending UCLA, Jules said she films much of her content at home in Philadelphia and works on editing videos once she returns to Los Angeles. Jules said she hopes her style management and digital media skills will continue to fuel her many ambitions in the fashion, film and entertainment industries.

Reminding her audience members to stay true to themselves, Jules said she encourages aspiring content creators to strive to do what they love. While it can be difficult to find your niche, Jules said her advice for building a platform is to take advantage of hashtags and other digital advertising features that can increase an account's visibility on Instagram or TikTok. Beyond optimizing online platforms, it's important to demonstrate genuine passion for the interests you're trying to promote, Jules said. For those hoping to establish an online presence or become social media influencers, she added that consistency is key.

“Just being consistent and being happy with what you create and what you put out there is way more important than how many likes or views you get,” Jules said. “At the end of the day, it really doesn't matter. Just have fun with it.