Chrisley Knows Best stars' case returns to Atlanta court





Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted on eight counts, wants to be acquitted of two tax-related charges and receive a new trial on the charges remaining. He disputes testimony from an IRS agent who he says lied to jurors about taxes the couple owed, as well as evidence he says was obtained illegally. Julie Chrisley, sentenced to seven years in prison, is seeking acquittal on the five bank fraud charges she was convicted of, as well as a new conviction on five other counts jurors also found her guilty of. She fights the Restitution of $17.2 million that both Chrisleys were ordered to pay and a related $17.2 million forfeiture order allowing prosecutors to take their assets. Peter Tarantino, the Chrisleys' former accountant who was prosecuted alongside them, is also appealing his convictions. Tarantino wants a new trial on his three tax evasion charges, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $35,000. The Chrisleys got rich working in real estate and landed a reality TV-show about their family in late 2013. Cameras followed them around Roswell and Alpharetta before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2016. They were indicted in August 2019. At the Chrisleys sentencing in November 2022, prosecutors criticized their apparent greed, saying they were already making more than $600,000 a month when they fraudulently obtained $36 million in bank loans over several years. Starting in 2006, the couple defrauded nearly a dozen banks, many of which were community banks in the Atlanta area, the federal government alleged. The 29 loans at issue put three banks into receivership, records show. The Chrisleys blamed the bank fraud on a former manager of their Atlanta-based real estate company, Mark Braddock, who was the government's key informant and witness in the case. He benefited from immunity from prosecution. The Chrisleys' tax evasion convictions related to their failure to timely file their federal income tax returns and pay unpaid taxes over several years. Prosecutors said they used the company through which they received millions of dollars from their television show to hide Todd Chrisley's income so the IRS could not collect his unpaid taxes. Todd Chrisley shed more than $20 million in bank debt when he filed for bankruptcy in 2012, prosecutors said. They claimed he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal taxes dating back to 2009. By the time the Chrisleys were sentenced, they had paid the federal taxes they owed. The sentencing judge said she could not ignore the couple's blatant greed and flamboyance, after watching a clip from their TV show in which Todd Chrisley bragged about their 30,000-foot home squares north of Atlanta and their annual clothing bill tops $300,000. The couple was the subject of a separate investigation by the Georgia Department of Revenue over their state taxes. The Department settled his tax evasion case against them in 2019. The Chrisleys recently settled for $1 million a year. civil case they filed against a ministry official in connection with the state investigation. This month, a Georgia jury ordered Todd Chrisley to pay $755,000 to another investigator in the department whom he defamed in podcasts and on social media. Oral arguments in Chrisleys' federal criminal case are scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/entertainment/chrisley-knows-best-stars-case-returns-to-court-in-atlanta/P6ILWHJYXBC4PHPNSRFJUJ4IDQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos