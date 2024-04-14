Connect with us

Mumbai Police recover bike after unknown persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's home

Mumbai Police recovered a motorcycle after two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai early on Sunday morning.

The motorcycle is currently being examined by the forensic team, Mumbai Police said.

Police increased security around his residence and launched a search for the accused.

An empty shell was also found inside the actor's residence, the Mumbai crime branch said on Sunday.

Reacting to the shots fired outside Salman Khan's residence, his father Salim Khan said there was nothing to fear, according to a report by CNN News18.

There is nothing to say. They just want publicity, there's no need to worry.” CNN News18 quoted Salim Khan.

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts visited the spot to collect evidence and launched an investigation into the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, police also said.

Today around 5 am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra. Police received reports of 3 shots fired. YEARS quoted DCP Mumbai Raj Tilak Roushan.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway in the matter. No one was injured in this shooting,” he added.

An FIR was registered against two unidentified persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act by the Bandra police. The case was registered based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard, Mumbai Police said.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident.

The CM also spoke with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing security for Salman Khan.

Regarding the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra MP CM Devendra Fadnavis said: Police are investigating the matter. When the required information is received, it will be indicated…”

Since November 2022, Salman's security level has been increased to Y-Plus category due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Salman Khan was also allowed to carry a personal firearm. He acquired a new armored vehicle for additional protection.

There has been no official word from police or Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Published: April 14, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

