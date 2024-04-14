



those of Netflix Baby reindeer is here, a limited series about a comedian who ends up being hunted. It's based on a one-man show, but for the series, Netflix brought in numerous actors to bring the story to life. Here are all the major actors and cast members of Netflix Baby reindeer. All the Major Actors and Cast of Netflix's Baby Reindeer Richard Gadd as Donny Actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd plays Donny Dunn, a character based on actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd. Yes, that's right, the creator of a true story Baby reindeer also plays “himself” in the series. But while that may sound like a recipe for disaster, he has real acting chops, playing a man whose life was far from perfect even before his stalker entered his life. He has also written for Netflix Sex education to show. Jessica Gunning as Martha Martha is the woman who, following Donny's one act of kindness, decides to hunt him down relentlessly. He is not his first victim as Donny quickly discovers when examining him in the first episode. Actress Jessica Gunning has several film and television credits under her belt, although you may recognize her as Diane from the comedy crime thriller. The outlaws. Nava Mau as Teri Teri is Richard's girlfriend, something Martha disagrees with. But it becomes clear that, even without his presence, their relationship would still be difficult. She is played by Nava Mau, who played Ana on HBO Max's generation series. Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien Darrien is a comedy writer that Donny meets at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, but who turns out to be a sexual predator. He's played by Tom Goodman-Hill, who you'll recognize as “a gimmick” since he's had so many roles where he plays one of the supporting characters. For me, he will always be Joe Hawkins from the prematurely canceled Humans. Netflix's Baby Reindeer Full Cast Here is the complete list of everyone who contributed their performance to this limited series. Bowl Will Hislop

Will Hislop Jewel Jim Caesar

Jim Caesar Purchases Leroy Brito

Leroy Brito Purchases Marc Watson

Marc Watson Purchases Zeeny Shah

Zeeny Shah Culver Alexandria Riley

Alexandria Riley Customer Joe Os

Joe Os Daniels Thomas Coombes

Thomas Coombes Darrien Tom Goodman Hill

Tom Goodman Hill Date four Stephen Erhirhi

Stephen Erhirhi First date Grace Parry

Grace Parry Third appointment Kairi Liu

Kairi Liu Second meeting Phillip Suddick

Phillip Suddick Diggsy Josh Finan

Josh Finan Donnie Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd Drama school teacher Page Gemma

Page Gemma She Amanda Racine

Amanda Racine Football commentator JJ Bull

JJ Bull Francis Hugh Coles

Hugh Coles Gerry Mark Lewis Jones

Mark Lewis Jones Gino Danny Kirrane

Danny Kirrane Glenda Laura Smith

Laura Smith Greggsy Michael Wildman

Michael Wildman Gwen Lea MacRae

Lea MacRae Harris Jamie Michie

Jamie Michie Jason Tom Durant Pritchard

Tom Durant Pritchard Judge Rachel Bavidge

Rachel Bavidge Keeley Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin Liz Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya Martha Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning Bettor Gerry Lynch

Gerry Lynch Shea bartender Gavin Drea

Gavin Drea Teri –Nava Mau

–Nava Mau Server Miya Océgo And they are all major players and players for Netflix. Baby reindeer. The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.Learn more

