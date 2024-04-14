Emily Blunt Forces Ryan Gosling to Leave Ken in Epic 'SNL' Opening





Saturday Night Live is about to take a two-week hiatus, but gave fans something to remember from the start of the Saturday show. Ryan Gosling moved closer to the 5 Timers Club with his third time at the helm and brought along some of his closest friends. After killing it at the Oscars with his performance in Im Just Ken, Gosling made it clear he wasn't here to talk about it. barbie. I'm here because of my new movie The guy who falls just in time with Emily Blunt, Gosling told the audience. Ken and I had to break up. We went too far, and it's over, so I'm not going to talk about it, a saddened Gosling shared of his bleach blonde look. barbie character, then suddenly changed his mind. actually, I am I'm going to talk about it a little. Comparing letting go of a character like Ken to a breakup, he said: And when it comes to dealing with a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift. Gosling sat at the piano and played a modified version of Swifts All Too Well when he was suddenly joined by Blunt, who chastised his co-star for talking about Ken. We had quite a Scapegoat planned monologue, Blunt reminded Gosling. A bunch of stunts. This was going to be epic. I was going to hit you with stuff, and instead you're singing about Ken. Again. When Gosling tried to explain how his song and the white fur Ken coat he wore related to their new movie, Blunt complained, “You're Kenning right now,” and I hate that that's even a verb. Guys, I don't mean to be harsh, but Ryan, you need to move on. When Gosling reminded Blunt that she was part of the Barbenheimer movement, it took her a few minutes to let go. Oppenheimer character via song, also where they finally agreed that it was time to wish him all goodbye. This opening monologue wasn't Gosling's first celebrity encounter of the evening. The three-time Oscar nominee also appeared in public, leading to the return of Kate McKinnon's Miss Rafferty in the latest Close Encounter sketch. Gosling appeared in Close Encounter's first sketch in 2015, during his first hosting gig. Like that last sketch in which McKinnon climbed under Gosling's troll nose, the actor snapped (which won't surprise anyone who's seen his other gigs).

