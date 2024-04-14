From Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan: Bollywood celebrities have fun at Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai | Bollywood News





Diljit Dosanjh's concert on Saturday evening in Mumbai turned out to be a truly memorable event for many, as celebrities and Bollywood fans gathered to appreciate and celebrate the singer's music and electrifying performance. This event follows the premiere of his Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, released on the streaming platform on April 12. The star-studded bash saw the presence of actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who arrived hand in hand. -main, and directors like Imtiaz Ali. Other notable stars who attended the event included Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Kundrra, as they joined the festivities, adding to the glamor and excitement of the night. Many celebrities were dressed to impress and Kriti Sanon stole hearts in a fashionable black ensemble with cowboy style boots. Lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay also made heads turn with their statement outfits. Tamannaah stunned in a red skirt and denim shirt, while Vijay opted for a cool black ensemble. Varun kept it casual in a printed shirt, white tee and distressed jeans. Boney Kapoor, producer of the upcoming No Entry sequel starring Diljit, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, was also present. The audience enjoyed Diljit's electrifying performances, which showcased his impressive range of hits, from international collaborations to songs like Lover and Naina. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan, who couldn't attend, received heartwarming shout-outs from Diljit comparing her to iconic artists like Beyonc and Rihanna. ALSO READ Sai Pallavi channels her inner Sheila ki Jawani as she grooves to Katrina Kaif's hit track in a viral video from her college days. Watch It was a fam-jam for Ayushmann and his family at the Diljits concert last night. Sharing fun moments from their concert, Tahira posted a series of photos and videos of her husband Ayushmann, brother-in-law Aparshakti and sister-in-law Arpita grooving to songs like Lover, Vibe and Ek Kidu , on his social networks. . What a vibe @diljitdosanjh you are!! You had everyone grooving. Yes ! I think there is a secret Punjabi in everyone, even those who have nothing to do with the region or the language! I witnessed this courage in the entire crowd! Plus every video and image in this carousel is everything (heart emoji) (sic) she captioned the video. Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the vibrant evening, featuring himself, Varun and Kriti dancing together. He also shared many photos and videos showing Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash dancing to Diljits songs. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/from-tamannaah-bhatia-and-vijay-varma-to-kriti-sanon-and-varun-dhawan-bollywood-celebs-have-a-blast-at-diljit-dosanjhs-mumbai-concert-9269206/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos