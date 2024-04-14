At this CT supper club, groups are the center of attention

Nia Grace has transformed Boston nightlife, and now it's bringing those entertainment innovations to a Connecticut casino.

Grace Opens New Location for Her Grace by Nia Supper Club at Foxwoods Resort Casino in May. The first location, located in South Boston's Seaport District, opened just a year ago and is thriving. The Roxbury, Massachusetts entrepreneur and restaurateur also created iconic Boston restaurants Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen and The Underground Cafe + Lounge.

Grace by Nia combines a fine dining experience influenced by soul food with lively R&B, soul, jazz, funk, pop and Caribbean music performed live on stage near the dining tables.

At Grace by Nia, these are the musicians you watch while you eat, unless you don't feel like dancing anymore. The quality of the music is at the heart of the venue's success.

While the Foxwoods venue was still under construction last week, Grace brought some of her Boston club colleagues to audition bands for coveted resident band spots at Grace by Nia.

Twenty groups tried their hand at Foxwoods on April 5-6. The auditions took place in the Atrium area of ​​the Rainmaker Wing of the casino complex, since the club itself is still under construction. The Atrium has a bar and lounge and usually hosts DJs and live bands on weekends. On a Friday afternoon, it offered a series of free bonus shows in a space you can't help but notice as you walk toward the machines and restaurants.

Through videos and interviews, the list of candidates was narrowed down to a few dozen artists invited to audition live at Foxwoods. Resident groups will be connected to the twenty performance slots available each month. Nia by Grace will also feature special guests. The club will publish its music program online.

Grace has partnered with Bostons Big Night Entertainment Group, which already oversees a half-dozen other clubs, restaurants or stores in Foxwoods, including the Shrine dance club, Asian fusion restaurant Red Lantern, bowling alleys and High Rollers sports lounge, Guy Fieris Kitchen + Bar, Scorpion Bar Mexican Restaurant and Card Vault trading sports card store.

The new Grace by Nia space is being built to the right of High Rollers, on the lower level of the Foxwoods Pequot area. HIgh Rollers had six bowling lanes removed and a new wall installed to accommodate its new neighbor. When asked if bowling alley noise might be a problem, Grace laughed and replied, “They're going to have to watch out for us!”

The new club's layout includes a 40-foot-long bar directly in front of the equally wide center stage, with seating for diners between the stage and bar. There is also a spacious side area for more seating a little further from the stage. This is a slightly different setup than Nia's original Boston Grace. At Foxwoods, the entrance faces the stage, so you are instantly immersed in the experience.

Big Nights Marketing Director Joe Mazzei says the company is excited to bring a Black women-owned business to Foxwoods.

I come from a creative community, Grace said of her Boston upbringing. Talent was not sufficiently cultivated there. It's not just about putting someone on stage. There is food and drink, but the main part is the entertainment. These groups will be included on a very elite list.

For the auditions, each group was tasked with doing three covers: one jazz, one Top 40 and one R&B.

The Score Band, a new act on the Connecticut scene featuring singer Ebony, had a good idea of ​​what Nia by Grace was looking for. They auditioned with covers of Etta James At Last, Brandy's I Wanna Be Down and Bruno Mars 777, a wide range of tracks, complemented by visuals like a behind-the-back guitar solo and the swaying dance moves of Ebony. Ebony said the set wasn't difficult for them, since all three songs were already in the band's repertoire. Ebony and The Score Band have only been together for three months but have performed across the state, including a concert at Hartfords Parkville Market in February. Were all individuals doing our job, Ebony said.

Audition groups came in all shapes and sizes. The one that played just before The Score Band was The New Number Sevens, an all-male country/blues/rock quartet that already plays regular gigs at other casinos.

The audition scene at Foxwoods resembled a reality TV competition show, with Grace seated at a cabaret table near the stage, flanked by her two main musical consultants at Boston Grace by Nia, Adonis Martin and Kirjuan Free Freeman .

Nia likes to give pointers about artists, Big Nights Mazzei points out, and Grace, Martin and Freeman did just that with the bands who were auditioning, sitting down and chatting with them right after they performed.

Everyone who showed up had raw, fundamental talent, Grace said. We explained to them what touched us and found out what their aspirations are.

Grace views its clubs as a community where we always try to welcome you into our home, and that goes for both the artists and the audience.

To show listeners exactly what they had in mind, Grace brought in Boston's lead band Grace by Nia, aptly called The Gracenotes. The group, which includes Martin on keyboards, put together an energetic four-song set featuring Kool & the Gangs Get Down on It, Roberta Flacks (Thats the Time I), Feel LIke Makin Love, Luther Vandross Never Too Much and the Gnarls Barkley/Eurythmics. Crazy/Sweet Dreams mix. The Gracenotes have both a lead singer, Tiffany Freeman and Apollo Payton, and the ensemble performs with visible and very entertaining energy.

The auditioning groups not only saw the Gracenotes, they also spent time watching each other perform. It was a friendly setting that suggested Nia's friendly, musical approach to Grace.

I've known Nia for over a decade, Freeman said. We knew we were creating something special. The stage is the central point of the play. The audio system is state of the art. I use a custom battery. It's a musician's paradise.

Grace said the menu at Foxwoods Grace by Nia will be similar to the Boston restaurant's southern soul food-inspired menu, but with a few surprises to reveal. In Boston, entrees include Creole pasta, oxtails and grits, lobster mac and cheese, and other delights. Entrees include grilled oysters, fried catfish bites and peach bourbon ribs. One of the fancy desserts is flambé banana bread pudding. There is also a special brunch menu and unique cocktails.

Is this the start of a chain?

There is some interest along the East Coast, Grace said. But for now, it's all about Connecticut. Grace plans to become closely involved with the Foxwoods branch. You will see me, she said.

Grace by Nia is still recruiting for other positions at the restaurant, hosting job fairs each week through Wednesday, April 24. Interested individuals can email [email protected] to apply or visit bignightcareers.com for more information.