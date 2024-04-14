Celebrities praise Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila; Triptii Dimri calls it Imtiaz Ali's masterpiece; Kartik Aaryan calls it a very special film Bollywood News

The much awaited biopic Amar Singh Chamkilawith Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti Chopra, had a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrities were in attendance at the screening, including Winter Triptych, Kartik Aaryan, Avinash Tiwary, Sunidhi Chauhan and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others. The film, directed by Imtiaz Alitells the life and journey of a musician Amar Singh Chamkilaand received praise for its honest and pure portrayal of the late artist's journey.

Triptii Dimri, who is set to star opposite Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiya 3, took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the film. She called it one of the best films she had seen in a long time, praising it as “honest, pure, beautiful” and also “an artist's heartbreaking journey.” She also praised Diljit's performance, saying that she could literally feel the joy and pain of Amar Singh Chamkila through him. Imtiaz Ali, thank you for this masterpiece. It was a treat for the soul. Diljit Dosanjh, I have no words to describe how good you were in the film. We could literally feel the joy and pain of Amar Singh through you. Parineeti was the perfect Amarjot, honest and pure, read an excerpt from her caption shared in Instagram story.

READ ALSO The Great Indian Kapil Show, 3rd Episode First Impression: Sunil Grover Adds Glitter to the Party Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopras Chamkila, Kapil Sharma is finally right

Followed by the special screening on Thursday, said Triptii pink villa, I loved it, I loved it, I loved it. It was so good. I have been a big fan of Imtiaz sir and he has outdone himself in this one. Even Diljit and Parineeti, they were adorable and I enjoyed it from start to finish. It was really good.

Other celebrities in attendance also praised the film. Kartik called it a very special film, while Avinash described it as a must-see film. It's a charming and beautiful film. I really enjoyed the music. Everyone associated with it, I love them all, especially Imtiaz Ali sir. Hats off to all the cast and crew of the film (sic), Kartik reportedly said.

READ ALSO Ranbir Kapoors Photo Sporting Long Hair and Bomber Jacket Goes Viral; fans wonder if the look is Rohit Dhawans Ultimate Fighter

According to Avinash, the biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali is a very honest film. It's in a language that I don't understand much but it still reached you and so well that it touched your heart. This is the story of an artist who stood his ground, fought against everyone, and paid the consequences for what he wanted to do. I think it would encourage all the local artists to be more themselves (sic).

Director Imtiaz, who was also present at the screening, was praised for his masterful storytelling.” Vikramaditya Motwane, who watched the film for the second time, called it beautiful and incredible, stating that Imtiaz's work is phenomenal.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan said it was rare for a biopic to be made on a male singer, while calling the film a brilliant idea that came from Imtiaz. She further added that no one could have played Chamkila better than Diljit Dosanjh. Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12.