At the Palm Beach Galleries on April 14, 2024

Adelson Galleries:318 Worth Avenue 561-720-2079; adelsongalleries.com

With expertise in the fields of impressionism, realism, modernism and contemporary art, the gallery presents temporary exhibitions highlighting emerging and established contemporary artists. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.

Acquavella Galleries:Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Poinciana Way, suite M309.561-283-3415; www.acquavellagalleries.com

The Acquavella Galleries are distinguished by their expertise in the fields of 19th, 20th and 21st century art. For over 100 years, Acquavella Galleries have sold major paintings and sculptures to private collectors and esteemed museums around the world. Open every day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ben Brown Fine Arts: 244 Worth Avenue 561-366-9985, www.benbrownfinearts.com

The gallery exhibits works by 20th and 21st century masters Alighiero Boetti, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine, Lucio Fontana, Alex Katz, Yves Klein, Jeff Koons, Sean Scully and Andy Warhol. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. afternoon ; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Brintz:375 County Road S. 561-469-7771; www.brintzgallery.com

Representation: Donald Baechler, Tomo Campbell, Petra Cortright, Corey Mason, Sarah Meyohas, John Newsom, Enoc Perez, Martine Poppe and Rachel Rossin. In view: Florapaintings by nine contemporary artists with distinctive ways of treating floral and plant motifs. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday,10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riders Gallery: 235c, avenue Worth 561-770-3165; cavaliergalleries.com

Featured artists include Wolf Kahn, Robert Stark, John Terelak, Frank Corso, Paul Oxborough, Joseph McGurl, William Nelson, Jan Pawlowski, Guy Stanley Philoche, Maarten Platje, Jim Rennert, Bjorn Skaarup, Jane DeDecker, Edward Minoff and an exclusive collection of modern master pieces. Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County: 375 S. County Road, Unit 105, 305-713-7588; www.county.gallery

The gallery features contemporary works by emerging and mid-career American, European and African artists, including virtual reality, sculpture, new media and painting. Gallery artists have presented work and are in major public and private collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Perez Museum in Miami. The exhibitions for the 2023-24 season are based on the works of Serge Attukwei Clottey, Zak Ove, Sarah Meyohas and David Benjamin Sherry.

Modern DTR Galleries:408 Hibiscus Avenue 561-366-9387; www.dtrmodern.com/palm-beach

Specializing in modern and contemporary masters. Artists represented include Hirst, Warhol, Basquiat, Chagall, Dali, Picasso, Miro, Lichtenstein, Slonem and many more. Custom framing, art consulting and installation services available. Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edward and Deborah Pollack Fine Arts:205 Worth Ave., Suite 202 (second floor). 561-655-1425; www.edwardanddeborahpollack.com.

The gallery features American paintings and specializes in the works of Orville Bulman and other Florida artists from the 19th century to the mid-20th century. By chance or by appointment.

Findlay Galleries: 165 Worth Avenue, 561-655-2090; findlaygalleries.com

In sight,Lluis Ribas: New and recent works.The exhibition continues: Andre Hamburg and LEcole Normande.FindlayGalleries has been an iconic Palm Beach gallery since 1961. It features a distinguished stable of contemporary artists and specializes in Impressionism, European Modernism, the School of Rouen, the School of Paris, and American Abstraction of mid-century. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MonSat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frascione Gallery: 256 Worth Avenue, Via Amore, Suite W. 561-444-2092; frascione.com

Frascione, newly opened in Palm Beach, dates from 1893 and specializes in Italian painting from the 14th to 17th centuries, with a particular predilection for works of the Tuscan school. Opening on April 19: Embracing Divinity: a state of grace, works by Reynier Llanes, Francesco Botti and the Master of Lamentation Scandicci. Until May 30. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, appointment on request.

Sculpture Gallery:11Via Paris. 561-659-7557; www.galeriaofsculpture.com

The gallery specializes in contemporary American art glass by emerging and established artists. She also creates personalized pieces for the home or office. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Biba Gallery:224A Worth Avenue 561-651-1371; gallerybiba.com

Works by modern and contemporary masters. Includes paintings, works on paper, photographs and sculptures by Borofsky, Calder, Capello, Cardenas, Chagall, Dine, Dubuffet, Flavin, Magritte, Matisse, Mazal, Negret, Picasso, Rauschenberg, V. Rodriguez, Sainte-Croix , Warhol, Wesselmann. , Zuniga. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gavlak Gallery:340, chemin Royal Poinciana, office M334. 561-833-0583; gavlakgallery.com

Represents international contemporary artists such as Betty Tompkins, Enoc Perez, Judith Eisler, Lisa Anne Auerbach and others. In view: I don't want to forget you, chrome paintings by Israeli-born artist Nir Hod. Until May 31. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holden Luntz Gallery:332 Worth Avenue 561-805-9550; www.holdenluntz.com

The gallery exhibits major art photographs from the 20th and 21st centuries. In view: Barry Salzman: How we see the world, works by the American photographer. Opening on April 13: Rhythms of the city, photographs of Paris, London and New York taken by historical and contemporary artists. Until June 8. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jennifer Balcos Gallery: 292 County Road S., 404-441-5745; jenniferbalcosgallery.com

The Palm Beach gallery of the luxury Atlanta gallery owner, which focuses on contemporary artists who have left their mark on the American scene. Opening April 11: Rob Brinson: Fifty years with one eye closed, works of the American photographer. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John H. Surovek Gallery:349 Worth Ave., 8 rue Paris, 561-832-0422; surovekgallery.com

American paintings, drawings and watercolors from the 19th and early 20th centuries, as well as European pieces. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oditto Gallery:139 N. County Road, Suite 11. 561-835-5540; oditto.io and odittogallery.io

The Oditto gallery offers modern and contemporary art. Oditto Gallery is the world's first fully hybrid gallery to offer digital certificates (NFTs) for every artwork purchased. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Onessimo Fine Arts: 256 Worth Ave. 561-223-2194 and onessimofineart.com/palm-beach-art-gallery

Onessimo Fine Art is a Palm Beach art gallery featuring world-renowned artists including paintings, master prints, multimedia, photography, glass and metal sculptures, and indoor and outdoor sculptures. Exclusively depicting Mackenzie Thorpe, Josef Kote, Hessam Abrishami, Samir Sammoun, Domenic Besner, David Drebin, Peter Roth, Fredy Villamil, Alan Wolton, Brunop Zupan and sculptures by Thorpe, Massimiliano Schiavon, Alex Kveton, Peter Zelle, Thomas Scoon, Daniel Lotton, Peter Mandl, Steve Zaluski, Susan Gott and Dino Rosin.

Rosenbaum Contemporary: 2 Via Parigi, Worth Avenue, 561-508-6174; rosenbaumcontemporary.com

Rosenbaum Contemporary is South Florida's premier art gallery featuring post-war, modern and contemporary masters featured in a nationally recognized museum exhibition program. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Russeck Gallery: 203 Worth Avenue 561-832-4811; russeck.com

The gallery features works by contemporary masters including Chagall, Botero, Miro, Calder, Nevelson, Picasso and Dali. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sotheby’s: The Slat House at Royal Poinciana Plaza, 50 Cocoanut Row, Suite 101 (The Slat House), 561-283-2800; www.sothebys.com/en/about/locations/palm-beach

The gallery presents an exceptional and varied selection of works of art in a neat setting. Located in the Royal Poinciana Plaza, the space offers a vibrant calendar of events and exhibitions with works available for immediate purchase and in continuous rotation throughout the year. In view: A selection of post-war and contemporary art, featuring works by Haring, Katz, Botero, Basquiat, Lichtenstein and more. Until April 14. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, by appointment.

Taglialatella Galleries: 313 Worth Avenue, via Bice. 561-833-4700; www.taglialatellagalleries.com

Artists featured include Arman, Banksy, Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Frankenthaler, Haring, Hirst, Indiana, Katz, KAWS, Koons, Lichtenstein, Swoon, Warhol, Wesselmann and Young. Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

Wynn Fine Arts: 150 Worth Avenue, Suite 224. 561-356-6818; wynnfineart.com

Wynn Fine Art is home to some of the most important works of art of the 20th century. Our museum-quality collection is sourced from master artists and pieces have been featured in exhibitions around the world. Our artwork is available by appointment only for private viewing by experienced collectors and dealers. In view: Untitled, works by Warhol, Motherwell, Haring and others, in collaboration with the Belgian Charles Riva collection. Until April 14.