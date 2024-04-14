1 Casting James Bond Actor Is Now Impossible Thanks To Their New TV Spy Role





Summary Hiddleston's return to The Night Manager rules him out of the role of James Bond, despite previous speculation that he was still in the running for the role.

Night Manager's darker, more complex persona allows Hiddleston to present a different spy persona than 007.

Producers are looking for a slightly younger actor for the next Bond, making Hiddleston's age and commitments to other projects factors against his casting.



Tom Hiddleston can definitely be ruled out as next James Bond, thanks to his return to one of his most acclaimed projects. Even in the days of Daniel Craig James Bond During the filming of the film, there were endless debates about who would take over the role when he left. Names like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill (who almost landed the role in Casino Royale) and Idris Elba were constantly thrown around, even though Craig was in no rush to leave the franchise. Tom Hiddleston has also been commonly cited as a Bond candidate, the star possessing both the suavity and experience of big blockbusters. Now that the role of James Bond is up for grabs again, casting discussions have resumed. Popular suitors like Hiddleston or Cavill still appear, although Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears to be one of Bond's favorites and was even reportedly offered the role. These casting rumors should be taken with a generous dose of salt until an actual announcement is made.

Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager returns for seasons 2 and 3 rules him out as James Bond Hiddleston returns to his own spy franchise The Night Manager (2016) Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned night manager at a sumptuous Cairo hotel, is enlisted by Angela Burr, head of a Foreign Office unit investigating the illicit arms trade. Tasked with infiltrating the close-knit circle of arms dealer Richard Roper, Pine embarks on a perilous mission to gather intelligence within Roper's ranks. Release date February 21, 2016 Seasons 1 Network BBC One

One of the projects that showcased Hiddleston's 007 credentials was The night managerbased on a novel by spy genre icon John le Carré (Spy soldier handyman tailor). This British thriller features Hiddleston as Pine, the titular manager of a luxury hotel who becomes involved with a dangerous arms dealer and his mistress. The night manager was acclaimed when it aired in 2016, but talk of another season didn't seem to lead anywhere. Nearly a decade after its first execution, The night manager seasons 2 and 3 have finally been confirmed (via Deadline), with Hiddleston reprising his role as Pine. In all likelihood, Hiddleston's chances of landing the 007 role were always slim. For the upcoming release, the producers have already stated that they are looking for an actor in their thirties who can play several films as Bond; Hiddleston is currently 43 years old.

Story details for the next two seasons are still under wraps. Looking at the work of John le Carré offers no clues either since he did not write any subsequent books. Always, The night manager seasons 2 and 3 almost certainly exclude the casting of Hiddleston as Bond in the following entry. Not only will he be busy working on the next two series, but the producers of the Bond franchise would not want an actor who is already starring in a competing British spy saga. In all likelihood, Hiddleston's chances of getting the role were always slim. For the upcoming release, the producers have already stated that they are looking for an actor in their thirties who can play several films as Bond; Hiddleston is currently 43 years old. The actor already has his own famous roles, including that of the MCU's Loki. When the next 007 is announced, the role will be much more likely to be filled by a lesser-known artist.

The Night Manager will show what Hiddleston would look like as 007 Hiddleston is smart to return to The Night Manager Just like Cavill with his trick UNCLE'S MAN, The night manager allowed Hiddleston to create his own version of 007. Of course, the TV series was darker and more intense than the average Bond adventure, while Pine was also a more complex character. The formula of James Bond films can be somewhat restrictive, with the need for certain elements and characters to reappear. Catching up with an older Pine years after the events of season 1 of The Night Manager is a more intriguing prospect than Hiddleston reprising Bond.

The night manager has none of these problems and allows Hiddleston and the showrunners to get more creative. If anything, catching up with Pine years later after the events of the first season is a more intriguing prospect than Hiddleston reprising Bond. Pine has given the actor one of his most complex roles, and it's a role that suits him better than 007 ever would. Anyway, Tom Hiddleston fans who want to imagine his version of Bond can pretend Pine is a code name When The night manager season 2 is coming. The night manager

is currently streaming on Prime Video, Acorn TV, Spectrum On Demand and The Roku Channel. Source: Deadline James Bond Upcoming Movies James Bond 26



