This is an edition of Atlantic A daily newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Welcome to the Sunday cultural edition of the Daily, in which we Atlantic a writer or editor reveals what entertains them. Today's special guest is Rose Horowitch, an associate editor who has written about the enrollment nightmare colleges face, the myth of Gen Z's gender divide, and why too many people own dogs .

Rose recently reread Anna Karenina and had more takeout planned than the first time. She loves to relax with a good animal rescue video, and she still can't believe she got to see Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey.

First, here are three Sunday readings from Atlantic:

The Cultural Survey: Rose Horowitch

The upcoming event I'm most looking forward to: The Morgan Library exhibition features drawings and letters by Beatrix Potter. I've complained to friends about feeling disconnected from nature since moving to New York, and I hope that early versions of The story of Peter Rabbit will heal me. (I would also take every opportunity to visit the Morgan Library and marvel at the rows of well-worn books and the majesty of the ceilings.)

The TV show I'm currently enjoying the most: Does anyone else watch cooking shows for pure entertainment? I usually get bored before I can finish a TV show in its entirety (Gen Z attention span and all that), so I like to start something I don't need to watch consecutively. Julia and Jacques cook at home, with Julia Child and Jacques Ppin, is my favorite of the genre. It's a cooking show, yes, but it's so much more. It was filmed near the end of Child's life, and Ppin somehow managed to still lift the heavy copper pans while letting Julia take the lead with the recipes. Their friendship is infinitely comforting.

Best novel I've read recently and best non-fiction work: I'm halfway there The Ciel & Terre grocery store, by James McBride. I highly recommend it based on what I've read so far. For best nonfiction, I'm going to pick two, but I promise they're related: The year of magical thinking And Blue nights, two of Joan Didion's later books. At 23, I have never been married and never had a child, let alone lost one. But these books express a kind of disorientation that I don't know how to put into words and that, I'm convinced, every human being experiences. [Related: Lost histories of coexistence]

A soft song that I like and a strong song that I like: Calm: Hunter, by Jess Williamson. I heard about this song through an interview with Jack Antonoff. I blindly trust his musical tastes and I'm happy about it. Mid-quiet: Instant Crush, by Daft Punk. You have to listen to this song nine times in a row to love it, but eventually it will be firmly established among your favorites. Strong-Yeah: Ship of Fools, by World Party. A great song to have in your headphones when you're walking outside. I defy anyone not to shout the chorus.

A musical artist who means a lot to me: Bruce Springsteen. My mom is a huge Springsteen fan, so this choice is partly about his musical prowess, partly about my own nostalgia. Waiting for a sunny day always seemed to be buzzing in our car radio when I was little. Last summer, I saw him in concert. I especially remember the frenzied dancing of my sisters and the oppressive heat in the bloody seats of MetLife Stadium. But I saw Bruce Springsteen! In New Jersey!

A work of visual art that I cherish: Gustav Klimt Foresters' house in Weissenbach II (Garden) (but what a clumsy title). Greenery creeps up the side of the little house and open windows reveal colorful bouquets. One of the great joys of living in New York is the way its museums transport you to another place and time. The Klimt exhibition at Neue Galerie New York took me to the Austrian countryside (did I mention I missed nature?). It's best served with a slice of cake from the cafe downstairs.

A cultural product that I loved as a teenager and that I still love: I had a borderline obsession with the Strokes. I listened to all their albums, then their unreleased ones. Then I watched their performances on late night shows and on grainy films from small sets in New York, and then watched their concert documentary (which I could only find on YouTube). We've all grown out of them since then, but they still put out albums and I still listen to them.

Something I recently revisited: A former teacher once told me that we reread books not to discover something new but to see how much we have changed. I recently reread Anna Karenina, definitely my favorite book. The first time I read it, I idolized Anna (embarrassing confession: I dressed like her to the high school prom). The second time around, I think I had more takeout planned. [Related: When peopleand characterssurprise you]

A journalism article that recently changed my perspective on a subject: Earlier this year, I took up Strangers to ourselves, the book by journalist Rachel Aviv. It's about mental illness, but more about the stories we tell ourselves and how they exert control over our psyche. She focuses each chapter on an individual and ends the work with her own story and that of a young woman she met in treatment. Aviv is a wonderful writer, and her close attention to people reveals more than an abstract, analytical story ever could. [Related: The diagnosis trap]

My favorite way to waste time on my phone: This won't surprise anyone who knows me, but I spend a lot of my time watching animal rescue videos. It's a varied genre, which includes efforts to dig elephants out of mud piles and free sea turtles from fishing nets. I especially love seeing dogs recover from illness and find forever homes. My favorite rescue personality is Niall Harbison, who helps the sick and injured wandering around Thailand. Her videos are the best thing Xs For You tab has ever shown me.

Something delicious introduced to me by a child in my life: Rabbit Hill, a novel by Robert Lawson, has the Pixar distinction of being marketed to children but clearly aimed at adults. It's about woodland creatures, but also about family and generosity, an irresistible combination.

A good recommendation I recently received: My boyfriend put me Your queen is a reptile, an jazz album by Sons of Kemet. It’s so different from what I usually listen to; it's frenetic, and every note is unexpected. It's totally fascinating.

The last museum or gallery exhibition that I loved: Last year, I went to the Refik Anadol exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. I'm generally not a big fan of modern art (that probably says more about me than modern art), but Anadol's work was beautiful and moving. He trained a machine learning model on the museum's digitized collection, then displayed the result on an LED wall. The machine generated peaks of color that I can best describe as an undulating fourth state of matter.

A poem, or a verse, to which I return: Spring and autumn, by Gerard Manley Hopkins, will never fail to make me cry. The description of Goldengrove. Meditation on aging. The last two lines! This poem came into my life when I needed it. I like to think it ushered me into adulthood, and I keep it open in a tab on my computer for emergency reading.

The week ahead

The Ministry of Anti-Gentleman Waran action film directed by Guy Ritchie about a team of highly trained World War II soldiers who use unconventional methods to fight the Nazis (in theaters Friday) The sympathizera gripping and satirical miniseries about a Viet Cong double agent who flees to the United States and settles in a refugee community (premiering today on Max) New Cold Warsa book written by David E. Sanger with Mary K. Brooks, about modern America's volatile rivalry with China and Russia (out Tuesday)

Essay

Illustration from The Atlantic. Sources: Adrian Ace Williams / Hulton Archives / Getty; H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty; Getty.

The 67 hour rule

By Derek Thompson

One of the strict laws of economics is that people in rich countries work less than their peers in poorer countries. The rule applies to all nations But something strange happens when we shift our focus from individual workers to households. In the 1880s, when men worked long days and women were mostly excluded from the workforce, the typical American married couple averaged just over 68 hours of paid work per week. In 1965, as men's workdays declined and women flooded into the workforce, the typical American married couple averaged 67 hours of weekly paid work, an hour less. In the early 2000s, you guessed it, the typical American married couple averaged almost exactly 67 hours of paid work per week. In 2020? 67 more hours.

Read the entire article.

More in culture

Catch up Atlantic

Photo album

The hands of a mother and baby gorilla, seen in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda (Michael Stavrakakis / World Nature Photography Awards)

Check out the winning photos from this year's World Nature Photography Awards, including images of gorilla kinship, cloud cover over a volcano, and more.

Stéphanie Bai contributed to this newsletter.

Discover all our newsletters.

When you purchase a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for your support Atlantic.