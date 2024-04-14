Sid Sriram performs a mix of Carnatic and R&B music at his first Coachella. Watch





Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram delivered his first performance at Coachella. The musician took to Instagram to share a video of his experience, posted on the official Coachella page. (Also Read: Coachella 2024: Ateez Kicks Off Electrifying Music Festival, Exciting Spoiler Follows; Blackpink's Lisa Spotted) Sid Sriram shared a glimpse of himself performing at Coachella. Sid Sriram, first Coachella @sidsriram got the Coachella live stream off to a great start, Coachella wrote, sharing a short video of Sid performing an English R&B song with Carnatic touches. Wearing a white t-shirt, neutral-toned coordinated ensemble, sunglasses and long hair pulled up in a bun, the audience seemed to enjoy his performance. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! He performed songs like Do The Dance from his album, Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay, besides adding spiritual touches to his numbers, according to Giant. Sharing the video taken at Coachella on his Instagram Stories, Sid wrote, Coachella Weekend 1 felt special. I understood the beast. I'm really looking forward to next week. Recent work by Sid Sriram Sid grew up in the United States and learned Carnatic music from a young age. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and English music industries. Sid's fame grew when he sang numbers like Adiye from Kadal and Ennodu Nee Irundhaal from I in Tamil, Vellipomaakey from Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and Adiga Adiga from Ninnu Kori in Telugu, Laat Maar from Jhund in Hindi and more. He recently sang Nijame Ne Chebuthunna from Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Nanadanandanaa from Family Star in Telugu, besides Ae Pulla from Lal Salaam and Netru Varai from Siren in Tamil. This year, he traveled to different countries to promote his album Sidharth. He has recently performed in London, Manchester, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. He will continue the tour after performing at Coachella again. Indian artists at Coachella After Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella last year, artists of Indian origin AP Dhillon, Sid and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) will perform this year. Sid performed on April 12 and will perform again on April 19. AP and NAV will perform on April 14 and 21. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

