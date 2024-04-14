Fallout actor Maximus opens up about the secrets of wearing his Brotherhood of Steel power armor

Maximus (Aaron Moten) stands next to a suit of power armor in a scene from “Fallout.” Prime Video/JoJoWhilden

Spin off Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor is one of many impressive items adapted from the hit video game series and Aaron Moten is thrilled to have had the opportunity to wear one of the costumes to play his key character Maximus.

New on Prime Video, To fall chronicles the action before and after a nuclear holocaust decimated the planet in 1950s America. Deep underground lies a series of interconnected fallout shelters designed by cutting-edge technology company Vault-Tec, where Generations of humans have lived for over 200 years after the apocalypse.

Among them is Vault dweller Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), who is driven by personal reason to leave her subterranean confines in Vault 33 and embark on a mission to the dangerous surface where radiation nuclear weapons still exist.

While roaming the wasteland, Lucy encounters mutated creatures and nuclear-irradiated half-rotten beings, including The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), as well as several humans, including Maximus, a disenfranchised member of the known militarist organization under the name of the Brotherhood of Steel.

When Lucy first meets Maximus, he is stuck in his power armor because he has been stripped of the fusion core that allows it to function. Moten has several scenes in the armor throughout the series and shared with me during a recent Zoom conversation the practical methods Legacy Effects used to bring the elaborate costume to life.

Legacy did an incredible job designing the suit, Moten said. They build so many practical things for the kingdoms and worlds in the shows and movies. They are everywhere.

In total, Moten said, Legacy designed three different versions of the power armor Maximus wears.

There's a fully open steel clamshell version, and a version of the hero suit worn entirely by our stuntman, Adam Shippey, Moten said. Then there's a half-molded version that I wear, which is just as heavy as the one Adam wears, but only on the upper half of my body.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 08: (LR) Walton Goggins, Todd Howard, Aaron Moten and Jonathan Nolan attend … [+] Prime Video's SXSW activation in Austin to celebrate their original series “Fallout” at the San Jose Hotel on March 8, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Prime Video) Getty Images for Prime Video

Moten also loved shooting the scenes inside his power armor

From To fall Featuring a wide range of action scenes, Aaron Moten said he loved the process of working in tandem with the production's stunt team to bring his power armor scenes to life.

It's an incredible experience to work so closely with a stuntman, to be on set with walking rehearsals and to have a dialogue between each take about the different things we want to try, Moten enthused.

The exterior shots of Maximus' scenes in the power armor, Moten noted, were just the beginning. He also has crucial lines of dialogue that he quotes inside the suit, similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s dialogue inside his Iron Man armor.

Later, I would be attached to a set on the studio lot to get into a headset, Moten recalls. This would often happen the week or sometimes a month after shooting something. [of the Power Armors exterior]. It was a fun experience jumping around to bring the suit to life.

Based on the Todd Howards Bethesda Softworks video games, To fall is the creation of Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, and executive producer Jonathan Nolan directs the first three episodes.

The eight episodes of To fall are broadcast on Prime Video.