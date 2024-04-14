Bollywood Reporters of the Week: Gunshots Heard Outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Janhvi Kapoor wears “Shikhu” necklace by Shikhar Pahariya





A lot happened in Town B last week. From scary news like gunshots heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra to exciting news like Janhvi Kapoor indirectly confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya as she wore a 'Shikhu' necklace at the screening of Maidaan; let's look at the top 7 Bollywood journalists of the week.

Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. Today, April 14, began with a scary news as ANI reported that gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra. It also suggests that the Mumbai Police revealed information that the firing took place around 5 a.m. on April 14, 2024. Two unidentified people allegedly opened fire with three shots outside the residence of Salman in Bandra, Mumbai. It is also said that the crime branch of the Mumbai Police has arrived at the spot to investigate. 2. Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace at Maidaan screening A special screening of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, was organized on April 9. At the event, Janhvi Kapoor arrived wearing a white suit, but what caught the eye was her necklace which had her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' written on it. This necklace hinted at the actress, indirectly confirming her relationship with Shikhar. 3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer released The much-awaited trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on April 9. The trailer takes us into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It provides insight into the symphony of emotions as the characters tackle stories of romance and revolution that silently collide. The series is a vivid story of love, loss and redemption. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah. 4.Taapsee Pannu opens up about her private wedding to Mathias Boe Days after her private wedding to Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu opened up about it in an interview. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I'm just not sure I want to let my personal life and the people involved in this case undergo the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure Marie. I signed it.” not my partner, nor the people involved in the marriage. I'm not sure how I feel about being there, which is why I kept it to myself. 5.Salman Khan wishes his fans Eid with the announcement of his upcoming film Sikandar Extending Eid wishes to fans, Salman Khan announced his upcoming film Sikandar. He wrote, “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala presents #Sikandar Directed by @armurugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.” 6.Fake casting agent arrested for defrauding Akshay Kumar's production house According to an ANI report, Mumbai's Juhu police station arrested a man for allegedly trying to dupe Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films on the pretext of offering a job to social media influencer Pooja Anandani, in a dupe scheme. she.The Juhu police officer revealed that the accused, who approached Anandani, identified himself as Rohan Mehra, allegedly an employee of Akshay's production house. 7. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's Photos From Their Dubai Vacation Go Viral Rumored couple Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are currently in Dubai and photos from their secret vacation have gone viral on social media. The rumored couple can be seen twinning in matching jackets for the evening. New bonus features:Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and more attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert on April 13 in Mumbai. Several interior photos and videos from the concert have gone viral on social media. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet the Actress Who Started Acting, Did 46 Films in 19 Years, and Then Became a Big OTT Star

