“Queen Of Tears” tops the rankings of most interesting dramas and actors, with the cast occupying 6 of the top 10 places
tvNs Queen of Tears continued its reign on the ranking of the hottest dramas and actors!
For the fifth consecutive week, Queen of Tears remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV series that generated the most buzz. The company determines the rankings each week by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media about dramas currently airing or about to be aired shortly.
Not only is Queen of Tears once again topping the list of hottest dramas, but its stars have absolutely dominated the list of hottest drama actors. The cast of Queen of Tears swept the top four spots on this week's cast list, and they also took home six spots on the top 10.
Kim Ji Won topping the list at No. 1, followed by Kim Soo Hyun at No. 2, Park Sung Hoon at No. 3, Kwak Dong Yeon at n°4, Kim Jungnan at No. 9, and Lee Joo Bin at No. 10.
MBC's Wonderful World retained its spot at number two on the drama list this week, led by ASTRO Cha Eun Woo And Kim Nam Joo ranking #5 and #6 respectively on the cast list.
tvNs Marriage impossible rose to third place on the drama list in its final week on air, while stars Jeon Jong Seo And Moon sang Min came in at #7 and #8 respectively on the cast list.
Meanwhile, the SBS Escape of the Seven: Resurrection remained strong at No. 4 on the drama list.
In its first week on air, TVN's new time romance Nice runner took 5th place on the drama list, followed by KBS 2TVs Beauty and Mr. Romantic at n°6.
Finally, MBC's upcoming drama, Chief Detective 1958, debuted at No. 10 on the drama list this week.
The 10 TV series that generated the most buzz this week are:
- tvN Queen of Tears
- MBC Wonderful World
- tvN marriage impossible
- SBS Escape of the Seven: Resurrection
- tvN Nice runner
- KBS2 Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- KBS2 Nothing discovered
- JTBC Hide
- MBC Third Marriage
- MBC Chief Detective 1958
Meanwhile, the 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)
- Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
- Park Sung Hoon (Queen of Tears)
- Kwak Dong Yeon (Queen of Tears)
- Cha Eun Woo (Wonderful World)
- Kim Nam Joo (Wonderful World)
- Jeon Jong Seo (Impossible Marriage)
- Moon Sang Min (Impossible Marriage)
- Kim Jung Nan (Queen of Tears)
- Lee Joo Bin (Queen of Tears)
|
