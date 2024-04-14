Star-studded lineup announced for Rock On the River festival





Article content The Timmins Festivals and Events Committee has announced the highly anticipated lineup for this summer's Rock On the River festival.

Article content And it’s a program that is sure to ignite Hollinger Park from July 18 to 20.

Article content This year we are raising the bar and bringing an unprecedented level of talent to Timmins,” said John Olaveson, committee chair. We are extremely excited to present a lineup of such remarkable artists, promising an unforgettable experience for all participants. The Rock On the River festival has become synonymous with exceptional entertainment and community spirit and this year is no exception. With a diverse range of music genres and family activities, there is something for everyone. Photo by Sean Sisk / jpg, TD, apsmc The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 18 with a spectacular country evening featuring Canadian country music stars Dean Brody, Tim Hicks and Eric Girard and the Travelers.

Article content Friday July 19 will be dedicated to classic rock fans, headlined by Bret Michaels. Michaels, a multi-platinum music icon, reality TV superstar, creative entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist, is considered a cultural touchstone by entertainment industry leaders. He brings his record-breaking Parti-Gras tour to Timmins, with special guests Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and former Journey singer Steve Augeri. Joining them will be rock icons Lita Ford, Honeymoon Suite and Ruuster. Photo: Ashley Ann Caven Finally, on Saturday July 20, the festival will culminate with an evening of high-energy rock, featuring electrifying performances from Live, Buckcherry, Danko Jones and Puddy. In addition to the incredible band lineup, the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee is bringing back the Fun Zone, offering a variety of family activities for all to enjoy at no cost. The Fun Zone also includes local musical talent who will perform on July 19 and 20. Tickets for the 2024 Rock On the River festival are available for purchase online at ROTR.ca. Director Sean Harris said: “We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of music, food, friendship and fun in our beautiful city. The Rock On the River Festival promises to be an incredible celebration of community spirit and fun. For more information and updates, readers can visit ROTR.ca or follow the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee on social media.

