



Ron Thompson, a veteran actor best known for his role in Ralph Bakshi's film Rotoscope American pop and his portrayal in the 1970s television series Detective Nopke in Barrette, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 83 years old. No cause was given by his friend, Professor Rel Dowdell of Hampton University, who confirmed the death. Thompson had a brief career as a rock singer in the 1960s and wrote and recorded a number of singles under the name Ronnie Thompson. He also originated the role of Shanty Mulligan in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. No room to be someone by Charles Gordone. He also won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for his lead performance in the play in 1973. Does a tiger wear a tie? Born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1941, Ron, his older brother, and his parents moved to Miami, Florida in 1945. Ron began showing singing/performing talents at a young age, which made him led to perform in children's shows. In his early teens he saw Marlon Brando in At the water's edge. With only $200, he leaves for New York. RELATED: Robert Blake Dies: 'Baretta' and 'In Cold Blood' Actor Was 89 and Beat the Murderous Real-Life Rap Two years later, he starred alongside Robert Duvall in the live-action television series, Armstrong Circle Theater. At the same time, he began a career as a singer and released a record. Over the next two years he released two records, but neither was a success. In 1972, he joined the cast of the Henry Fonda revival, The time of your life. By then he had moved to Los Angeles Over the next 25 years, he could be seen appearing in numerous television shows. “Mr. Ron Thompson was a very versatile and talented actor in all genres,” said Dowdell, director of film studies at Hampton University, “as well as a true and diligent student of the craft of acting and all its nuances. He was a very likeable man with a warm and generous spirit, and was well respected by many luminaries in the film and television industries. Thompson was married to actress Diane Sommerfield, who died in 2001. DEADLINE VIDEO:

