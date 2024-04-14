Comedy remains a constant for the multifaceted Michael Rapaport.

Michael Rapaport, who made his feature film debut in Zebrahead, filmed in Detroit, returns with his stand-up act Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20, at Emagine Royal Oak. (Photo courtesy of Michael Rapaport)

He was born and raised in New York, with many of his entertainment connections in Hollywood. But Michael Rapaport also has a near-permanent affinity with Detroit.

And for good reason.

As a child, he had a deep interest in the Detroit Pistons of the Bad Boys era. I love these teams Isiah Thomas, Rick Mahorn, these guys, Rapaport, 54 years old who brings his Rapaport to D! Stand-up comedy act Emagine Royal Oak said this week by phone during a recent visit to Israel. The Pistons were my team at the time. I just loved them.

Meanwhile, Rapaport, 21, found himself in Detroit for his first film role in Zebrahead, Anthony Drazen's provocative 1992 drama about race relations in the city. He starred as Zack, an aspiring rapper and DJ who begins an interracial relationship with his best friend's cousin and navigates polarized community backlash.

I just remember how excited I was, Rapaport says, how naive I was about what show business was, how to make a movie, what being an actor was, all that.

I was a child, you know? I had hopes and dreams. Some I have accomplished, others I have not yet accomplished. But I'm still rockin and rollin, that's the most important thing.

Rapaport's career has certainly been multifaceted. The son of a radio personality mother and a radio executive father, he grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and wanted to be a basketball player, to be honest with you. However, he was more suited to comedy than hoops, and at the age of 19, Rapaport moved to Los Angeles and began a stand-up career with the help of his stepfather, Mark Lonow, who co-owned The Improv there.

I love doing stand-up, he says. I started doing stand-up and realized very quickly: this is what I'm good at. That’s what comes easiest to me and that’s what I’m going to do. It was the most meaningful of anything I had done before.

Rapaport's big acting break came in 1990 in an episode of the ABC television series China Beach. This led to a myriad of television roles like Murphy Brown, NYPD Blue, ER, My Name is Earl, Justified and, currently, Hulus Lie & Beth, among them. Zebrahead, meanwhile, opened a door that has allowed him to work almost every year since, most recently in the comedy Ill Be Right There and as a voice in the animated film Glisten and the Merry Mission.

Rapaport has also appeared in video games and music videos, and directed the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest and an ESPN 30 for 30 episode about the New York Knicks' 1970 NBA championship. hosts a podcast, I Am Rapaport and published in 2017 ??, This Book Has Balls.

And last year, he competed as Pickle on Fox TV's The Masked Singer.

I don't take the opportunities I've had for granted, says Rapaport, who is currently developing a TV project that he's not ready to talk about. I've been lucky enough to do so many different things for so many years and I'm very proud of everything I've been able to do.

But, he adds, there are still so many films I want to do, so many different types of performances I want to do, still so much creativity. I want to keep acting and I want to keep directing and I want to keep creating. That's what I like the most.

Michael Rapaport performs Rapaport in the D1 comedy shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 and 19, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Emagine Royal Oak, 200 N. Main St. 248-414-1000 or emagine-entertainment .com. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com.