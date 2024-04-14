Delhi Police arrest thieves inspired by Bollywood films

BY Team Deputy

New Delhi: Three criminals, who used high-speed motorcycles inspired by the Bollywood film Dhoom to commit robberies, were arrested by the police, an official said on Sunday.

Ashraf (23), Taufiq (24) and Istekar (22) used to rob people and then flee on motorcycles at high speed, the official added.

On April 10, information was received that a notorious thief, Ashraf, was present in Johripur area of ​​Delhi. Subsequently, several raids were carried out in this area and in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. Three thieves Ashraf, Taufiq and Ishtikar were apprehended. Two motorcycles, including a high-end Yamaha R15, used in committing the crime were also recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

He said the accused revealed during interrogation that Nazakat Ali, known as KTM, was their gang leader.

They are all deeply inspired by the film Dhoom and would steal bikes at high speed to commit robberies, Goel said.

In several cases, they snatched valuables from people riding other motorcycles while they were moving on the roads and fled at high speed, he said.

Police said the arrest helped them solve 26 cases of theft and kidnapping registered in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad in the last fortnight.

DCP Goel said the trio used to change their clothes when they were on their moving motorcycles to confuse the police and eyewitnesses.

He said efforts were underway to identify and arrest their gang leader.