Kate Hudson 'ready for criticism' as she announces huge career move | Entertainment

Kate Hudson is “ready to take the criticism” that could come with the launch of her music career.
The 44-year-old actress has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for decades, but she released her debut single “Talk About Love” in March and, ahead of releasing an album, admitted the change doesn't hadn't been “a sudden thing”. for her personally.
She told British magazine HELLO: “Actually, it's not a sudden thing. I've been writing music all my life. I've never shared it. I guess I was waiting for the right moment to do it and here it is. I'm excited to share It's vulnerable, but I feel ready to accept criticism I hope it will be received with the warmth with which I created it.
The 'Almost Famous' star – who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson – has “always loved singing” because she finds it “more personal” than acting and feels “ready” to do the change.
She said: “I had never sung in such an intimate space. It was very unforgiving, but also very good for me.
“I've always loved singing. It's much more personal [than acting]. It's the most vulnerable you can be to write and release music that has all your words, your life experiences, little poetic songs, and then hope that people like it. But I feel ready to do it.”
But Kate – who Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12, with ex-husband Chris Robinson as well as Rani, five, with partner Danny Fujikawa – assured fans she would “never” completely give up acting. actress and that she still likes to believe that she has a “normal life” after all these years in show business.
She said: “I like to think that's not the case. I like having a normal life. I'm a homebody. I'm one of those moms who wakes up and makes waffles with whipped cream. I love my domestic life.”
