Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Says Being a Dad Made Him a Better Actor (Exclusive)
Matthew McConaughey was able to dig deep as an actor thanks to his role as a father of three.
The Oscar winner is one of 11 stars featured on the cover of PEOPLE's special 50th anniversary issue. During his interview, McConaughey, 54, reflected on how his children Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, whom he shares with wife Camila Alves McConaughey, “made me a better actor.”
“Having children that I know has made me a better artist and a better actor, because children see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent,” he says. “I'm becoming a better storyteller because I have kids, which means I come home from work on something like True detective, and my 4 year old says, “What did you do today?” I can't tell them what the show is actually about, it's not age appropriate. So I must tell them a parable. »
“And so I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy and a bad guy and a monster, to tell them the parable of the story that I found myself in,” McConaughey continues .
According to McConaughey, as his three children grew up, he realized that he had never worked on a project that was age-appropriate for them to watch.
“When you become a parent, what do you end up watching? You mostly end up watching what your kids watch, so I was like, 'Man, I've never been in a movie animation”, and I like doing voice work”, he explains.
Eventually, McConaughey signed on to star in the 2016 animated film. Singin which he worked alongside Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson and Tori Kelly, as well as another star featured on the cover of PEOPLE's 50th anniversary special issue, Reese Witherspoon as the koala Buster Moon.
“They thought it was really cool,” McConaughey says of his three children. “I remember sitting at the premiere with them, listening and saying, 'Hey, this sounds like…' and they had this moment where they were looking at the screen and the audio and then looking at me sitting at next to them and did the math. “It was really cool for them, and it was something I did for them and for the kid in all of us. “
Also in this week's issue, McConaughey looked back on his childhood years and revealed if he would give advice to his younger self.
“Oh, I wouldn't tell him. I'd let him figure it out the same way I do,” says the star, who gives back through her work with the Just Keep Livin Foundation and efforts like the Greenlights Grant Initiative.
“Take the feeder roads off the highway. Get confused, get frustrated, feel lost and get over it,” he continues.
McConaughey adds: “I think the amount of sweat I got or the blood drawn was healthy for me.”
Matthew McConaughey Says Being a Dad Made Him a Better Actor (Exclusive)
