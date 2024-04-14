Chris Farley biopic project gets support from actor's family





One of Madison, Wisconsin's most famous former residents could be about to get the Hollywood treatment on the big screen, with Chris Farley's family throwing their support behind a cinematic biography exploring the late actor's life. Farley's older brother, Tom Farley Jr., confirmed the project Friday, telling the Wisconsin State Journal he had confidence in the vision shared by the team behind the project.









The film will be based on the 2008 New York Times bestselling biography “The Chris Farley Story: A Biography in Three Acts,” which Tom Farley Jr. wrote with Tanner Colby using interviews with most close to the late actor. A key figure in attracting the Farley family to the project was longtime “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels, who is set to produce the film through his company Broadway Video. People also read… Along with the team's clear vision for the film and support from Michaels, Tom Farley Jr. felt that the talent attached to the project made it clear that the time was right to pursue an adaptation of the book. “They started shopping in Hollywood last week,” Tom Farley Jr. told the State Journal, “and there was an immediate response.” The film is expected to be the directorial debut of Josh Gad, a veteran actor known to most audiences for his voice work as Olaf in Disney's “Frozen” series.









Playing Farley's role in the film will be Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser, who has made a name for himself in recent years with performances in films such as “I, Tonya,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Richard Jewel.” , in addition to his award-winning film. working on Apple TV's “Black Bird.” The film's screenplay, as yet untitled, will be written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, a screenwriting duo who have written for films such as “(500) Days of Summer” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”









Chris Farley, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” before moving on to starring roles in feature films such as “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep” and “Beverly Hills Ninja “, has grown across the world. Lake Mendota Street in Madison. Chris Farley graduated in 1982 from Madison Edgewood High School, where his comedic skills were sharp like a member of the Crusaders football team. After high school, Chris Farley attended Marquette University in Milwaukee before moving to Chicago to hone his performing skills at The Second City. After numerous stays in rehabilitation centers during his acting career, Chris Farley was found dead in his Chicago apartment on December 18, 1997, at the age of 33. A funeral service was held five days later at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. with several of his friends from the entertainment industry, as well as his former “SNL” boss, Michaels, attending the service in Wisconsin. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

