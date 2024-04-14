Entertainment
Actor Gary Sinise talks Lt. Dan, his group and his upcoming trip to Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Lt. Dan arrives at Fort Bliss.
Actor Gary Sinise, who played the iconic role of wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan in the 1994 film Forrest Gump, is bringing his Lt. Dan Band to Fort Bliss for a free concert.
The concert will take place on Friday April 26 at Biggs Park in post. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. The concert is open to military, Border Patrol and their families.
The mission of the group, there's a little phrase that we use honor, gratitude and rock n roll, Sinise said in a Zoom interview with KTSM.
We want to honor the men and women who serve our country, with gratitude of course, and give them a little rock n roll, added Sinise.
The Lt. Dan Band, named after his character in Forrest Gump, has performed more than 560 concerts to military audiences around the world over the past 20 years.
We've been everywhere, Sinise said. The mission of the band, the reason I started the band, is to play for the military.
Sinise was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lieutenant Dan. He won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of President Harry S. Truman in 1995's Truman and won a Primetime Emmy for playing the title role in the television biopic George Wallace.
He has appeared and starred in numerous films and television shows during his career, dating back to the 1980s.
Sinise said he was last at Fort Bliss in 2018 and can't wait to return.
There are people there, he said. They have a great mission and many people serve our country. We're waiting impatiently.
He is also known for his humanitarian work. Along with his lieutenant Dan Band, Sinise established the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and their families. The group is part of the foundation's mission, supported by donations.
The foundation has built 90 specially adapted homes for seriously injured veterans, served more than a million meals to service members and first responders, and provided emergency relief grants to service members, their families, and first responders, among others. other activites.
Sinise said he began getting involved with veterans in the 1980s, before playing Lt. Dan.
Sinise's father served in the Navy, and both of his uncles served in World War II. His grandfather drove an ambulance in France during World War I, and on his wife's side there are several veterans.
It kind of starts there, he said.
After playing the role of Lt. Dan, things really started to snowball when it came to his activism on behalf of the military and veterans, he said.
“It allowed me to build relationships, work with our wounded through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization,” he said. After 9/11, I dove in and just wanted to help support the men and women deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
I started visiting, raising my hand for the USO, taking a group out and going to hospitals, he added.
Sinise has been playing music since fourth grade, long before his first appearance on stage in high school.
It was therefore natural for him to form a group to support the troops.
His role as Lieutenant Dan also cemented a 30-year relationship with the DAV, one of the largest veterans groups in the country.
They invited me to their national convention after the movie (Forrest Gump) came out,” Sinise said. They saw it and there I am playing a wounded soldier. They wanted to give me their National Commanders Award for playing Lt. Dan.
I went there and I didn't really know what DAV was. I went, I came out on stage and there were 2,000 wounded veterans who were booing and screaming about Lt. Dan, Sinise said. It really stood out and made a big impression on me. I just continued to work with our injured people.
Sinise said the reason his role as Lt. Dan still resonates 30 years later is because his character carries a message of hope.
The good thing about this movie is that it's a happy ending for Lt. Dan, Sinise said. He walks again (in the end) on new legs. It's a story full of hope.
Everyone who is hurt wants a hopeful story in the end. They want to know that they will be okay and move on, he continued.
This led me to create a foundation to support them and help them move forward, Sinise said.
Sinise said it is important to honor and remember the current generation of veterans, many of whom have been deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001.
It's crazy what they do. They volunteer to do it. They stick to it, go where they're told and do what they're supposed to do, Sinise said. Someone like me, who introduces themselves and says: Thank you. We know this has been hard for you, hard for your family. You have lost friends, lost friends. You have experienced a lot; your family has been through a lot.
Someone like me shows up, plays music, congratulates them and provides services through a foundation, which can help them get through this and that's what I want to do.
For more information about the Gary Sinise Foundation, click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ktsm.com/news/actor-gary-sinise-talks-about-lt-dan-his-band-upcoming-trip-to-fort-bliss/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ROYAL NEWS LIVE: Kate Middleton makes statement as King and Queen are completely shocked and horrified by Sydney stabbing attack.
- Actor Gary Sinise talks Lt. Dan, his group and his upcoming trip to Fort Bliss
- UCA Tennis ends regular season with loss to FGCU
- I spend my entire life on Google Photos.This is how I turned it into the perfect personal search engine
- Stupid summaries that have nothing to do with politics; so let's sing and dance!
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Google has a fragmentation problem with Pixel
- Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham are at odds again, now over abortion.
- Swarm Tops Wreck Em, 27-24, in white and gold Game Football Georgia Tech yellow jackets
- A year of suffering for Sudanese women and girls
- “Leaving is leaving!” » Boris Johnson offered pro-EU protesters help with moving
- Detroit put up a $400,000 Hollywood-style sign that residents find so ugly they're criticizing it.