Actor Gary Sinise talks Lt. Dan, his group and his upcoming trip to Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Lt. Dan arrives at Fort Bliss.

Actor Gary Sinise, who played the iconic role of wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan in the 1994 film Forrest Gump, is bringing his Lt. Dan Band to Fort Bliss for a free concert.

The concert will take place on Friday April 26 at Biggs Park in post. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. The concert is open to military, Border Patrol and their families.

The mission of the group, there's a little phrase that we use honor, gratitude and rock n roll, Sinise said in a Zoom interview with KTSM.

We want to honor the men and women who serve our country, with gratitude of course, and give them a little rock n roll, added Sinise.

The Lt. Dan Band, named after his character in Forrest Gump, has performed more than 560 concerts to military audiences around the world over the past 20 years.

We've been everywhere, Sinise said. The mission of the band, the reason I started the band, is to play for the military.

Sinise was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lieutenant Dan. He won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of President Harry S. Truman in 1995's Truman and won a Primetime Emmy for playing the title role in the television biopic George Wallace.

He has appeared and starred in numerous films and television shows during his career, dating back to the 1980s.

Sinise said he was last at Fort Bliss in 2018 and can't wait to return.

There are people there, he said. They have a great mission and many people serve our country. We're waiting impatiently.

He is also known for his humanitarian work. Along with his lieutenant Dan Band, Sinise established the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and their families. The group is part of the foundation's mission, supported by donations.

The foundation has built 90 specially adapted homes for seriously injured veterans, served more than a million meals to service members and first responders, and provided emergency relief grants to service members, their families, and first responders, among others. other activites.

Sinise said he began getting involved with veterans in the 1980s, before playing Lt. Dan.

Sinise's father served in the Navy, and both of his uncles served in World War II. His grandfather drove an ambulance in France during World War I, and on his wife's side there are several veterans.

It kind of starts there, he said.

After playing the role of Lt. Dan, things really started to snowball when it came to his activism on behalf of the military and veterans, he said.

“It allowed me to build relationships, work with our wounded through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization,” he said. After 9/11, I dove in and just wanted to help support the men and women deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

I started visiting, raising my hand for the USO, taking a group out and going to hospitals, he added.

Sinise has been playing music since fourth grade, long before his first appearance on stage in high school.

It was therefore natural for him to form a group to support the troops.

His role as Lieutenant Dan also cemented a 30-year relationship with the DAV, one of the largest veterans groups in the country.

They invited me to their national convention after the movie (Forrest Gump) came out,” Sinise said. They saw it and there I am playing a wounded soldier. They wanted to give me their National Commanders Award for playing Lt. Dan.

I went there and I didn't really know what DAV was. I went, I came out on stage and there were 2,000 wounded veterans who were booing and screaming about Lt. Dan, Sinise said. It really stood out and made a big impression on me. I just continued to work with our injured people.

Sinise said the reason his role as Lt. Dan still resonates 30 years later is because his character carries a message of hope.

The good thing about this movie is that it's a happy ending for Lt. Dan, Sinise said. He walks again (in the end) on new legs. It's a story full of hope.

Everyone who is hurt wants a hopeful story in the end. They want to know that they will be okay and move on, he continued.

This led me to create a foundation to support them and help them move forward, Sinise said.

Sinise said it is important to honor and remember the current generation of veterans, many of whom have been deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001.

It's crazy what they do. They volunteer to do it. They stick to it, go where they're told and do what they're supposed to do, Sinise said. Someone like me, who introduces themselves and says: Thank you. We know this has been hard for you, hard for your family. You have lost friends, lost friends. You have experienced a lot; your family has been through a lot.

Someone like me shows up, plays music, congratulates them and provides services through a foundation, which can help them get through this and that's what I want to do.

For more information about the Gary Sinise Foundation, click here.