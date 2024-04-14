The war against anime and manga piracy renewed by Netflix and Hollywood





The ongoing fight against anime and manga piracy has been renewed. Japanese anti-piracy group CODA has signed a two-year extension with the Motion Picture Association of America (MPA), pledging to continue its efforts to deter pirates.





Via TorrentFreak, the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) has renewed its long-standing 10-year partnership with the MPA for two more years. The agreement will allow the groups to continue working together to “develop new remedies for the problem of online copyright infringement worldwide and strengthen joint copyright protection activities.” CODA says that since the signing of the agreement in 2014 and the five renewals since, it has “achieved excellent results, including the implementation of numerous anti-piracy measures in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, resulting in dozens thousands of repressive measures. Related Toho CEO: My Hero Academy paved the way for Jujutsu Kaisen, Freemen and other anime overseas The Toho CEO praises My Hero Academia's effect on the current overseas anime landscape, paving the way for future productions like JJK and Frieren.



Anime and manga companies like Toei and Shueisha continue their efforts against piracy Coda application page reveals that in full cooperation with the MPA as well as local law enforcement in countries including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it has tried more than 17,000 cases, seized 6,992,467 discs and 16,159 files data, leading to 3,812 arrests. TorrentFreak points out that given that Disney's sales alone are 16 times that of major CODA members Toei, Toho, Shochiku and Kadokawa combined, MPA's cooperation becomes indispensable. Full list of CODA members includes well-known names for anime/manga fans, such as Aniplex, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., Kodansha, Shueisha, Toei Animation, Bandai Co., Ltd. and many others. AMP Members Among them, the major Hollywood studios Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros. Recent efforts by CODA, the MPA, and Chinese law enforcement have achieved historic success with Japan's first-ever conviction of an overseas anime piracy site operator.

Much of the anime industry's revenue now comes from international sources The renewal of CODA and the MPA is particularly important given how much of the anime market comes from foreign revenues. The Anime Industry Report 2023 revealed that “Overseas” accounted for 49.8% of all revenue generated by the Japanese anime industry. MUSO statistics also reveal that eight of the ten most pirated TV shows in the world were animated series, including Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia And The Vinland Saga. America is also the most guilty country in the world when it comes to manga piracy, despite only making up 4% of the world's population. Related Major One Piece, JJK Leaker “snitches” on Rival after his shutdown A hugely popular One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaker is bringing less than desired attention to its rivals after its recent shutdown.

The fight against copyright infringement remains tense, with CODA highlighting how easy it is to evade detection. This happened last month when the world's largest anime piracy site was shut down – likely due to an Indian court ruling – before quickly moving to a new site. The prominence of torrent sites and piracy distribution methods means that once content is leaked, it becomes impossible to remove, as the leaks of several Crunchyroll Spring 2024 anime show. Source: CODA via TorrentFreak

