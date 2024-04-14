WWE Star Tony Jones Dies Aged 53: Stay Power, Shooter | Entertainment

Former WWE star Tony Jones has died at the age of 53.
Better known as The Shooter to fans, Tony was an APW Universal Heavyweight Champion and landed a series of appearances in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1998, 2001, 2003 and 2007, but is probably best known for his role alongside its on-off. Team partner Mike Modest, 52, in Barry W Blaustein's 1999 documentary Beyond the Mat.
His passing was announced in a statement from All Pro Wrestling which read: All Pro Wrestling is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former APW Universal Heavyweight Champion, Shooter Tony Jones.
Shooter, rest in power. Enjoy paradise with your little girl. Well, I still love you, brother. Anthony Shooter Jones 19712024.
Further details about Tony's death have not yet been released.
Fans shared their devastation at the loss, with one saying on X: My very first wrestling show was at Pro-Wrestling Iron International Challenge Vol 1.
When I first saw shooter Tony Jones, there was something special about this man, he was very talented and very underrated. RIP shooter Tony Jones.
Another added: pillar of Californian independent wrestling. Most will remember him from Beyond the Mat when he and Mike Modest had a tryout match with the WWF. And JR tells him to add more muscle to his upper body so he'll be in the hunt.
Born in San Francisco, the 6-foot-5 Tony went to Archbishop Riordan High School where he was a prodigy in wrestling, football, and running.
He continued his wrestling career at San Francisco State University and graduated with a degree in broadcasting in 1995.
Weighing 270 pounds, Tony trained in professional wrestling at Roland Alexander's All Pro Wrestling School and debuted in January 1997.
Filmmaker Barry Blaustein of Beyond the Mat traced his journey into the wrestling business and captured his WWE tryout match with Michael Modest, real name Michael K Cariglio, in September 1998.
Tony was ranked in the Pro-Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 in 1998 at number 462, but rose to number 213 in the rankings in 2004.
He had two children and was devastated when his daughter Selina died in 2000.
Tony wrote on Facebook on January 19, 2004: My granddaughter would have been 24 today.
There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about her and love her fully.
Selina started liking professional wrestling (I wonder why lol), so I'm sharing one of my past birthday wishes to my princess.
Keep checking in on me and I promise to always represent you. Happy heavenly birthday, princess.
Daddy loves you so much, little girl.