Why did the first Hollywood film with a majority Asian cast fail? The Story of the 1961 Musical Flower Drum Song
Based on the 1957 novel by Chin Yang Lee and directed by Henry Koster, the film addresses current issues of immigration and integration in San Francisco's Chinese-American community, although many of its stars are clearly Japanese.
But while staying with traditional patriarch Wang Chi-yang (Benson Fong), Mei Li falls in love with his eldest son, Wang Ta (James Shigeta), another of Linda's suitors. Will romance blossom between the right pair of lovers?
Although the usual obstacles arise, the real conflict is between East and West; the old ways and the new.
When Mei Li and Dr. Li arrive in Chinatown, they are surprised to find that no one speaks Cantonese. Wang Chi-yang clings to Chinese tradition, but his sons embrace the American dream.
At one point he compares Wang Ta to Chop Suey. You are like the Chinese dish invented by the Americans, he said. Everything is there, everything is mixed.
Wang Ta describes his heritage more elegantly. I'm both, he says, and sometimes the American half offends the Eastern half.
The clash of cultures makes for some good jokes. Mei Li says that San Francisco must be a very holy place because it is named after a saint.
When he is attacked by a Caucasian thief, Wang Chi-yang cannot identify the culprit because all white men look the same.
And Madam Liang (Juanita Hall) orders: A dozen 1,000-year-old eggs and make sure they're fresh!
There are also terrible gags, notably from the eccentric Sammy, who declares himself “a Pekingese-style dead duck”.
Wang Chi-yang's shocking comment to Mei Li that I personally never fully approved of the old custom of drowning girls is another story entirely.
The song and dance numbers are also random. Standouts include reductive but fun Lindas I like being a girl (also edited by Doris Day and Peggy Lee), which she performs in front of three mirrors, each, through the magic of cinema, highlighting a different look.
Vibrant Grant Avenue enlivens the second half of a celebration of Chinatown life: You ride there on a streetcar / On a streetcar you climb / Dong, dong! You are in Hong Kong / Have a great time.
Compared to people like West Side Storyanother musical about American immigrants released the same year, the rest of Rodgers and Hammerstein's efforts are unmemorable, stagey and slowly choreographed.
The 1958 Broadway version was directed by sing in the rain legend Gene Kelly, but Koster shows none of Kelly's pizzazz, often keeping the characters and camera static.
More problematic is the question of whether the film mocks racist attitudes or encourages them. In Hollywood films of the time, Asian characters were often played by Caucasian actors wearing yellow makeup.
Mickey Rooney plays Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffany'salso released in 1961, is perhaps the most notorious example, although the practice has continued into the 21st century.
What prompted the filmmakers to cast Japanese actors, let alone Hall, who is African-American in Chinese roles, is anyone's guess, but over the years the argument that Flower Drum Song which, for its time, was quietly subversive, gained ground.
From 1882 to 1943, the Chinese Exclusion Act prohibited Chinese workers from entering the United States. Later, the Communist Revolution of 1949 forced Chinese immigrants to be subject to close government surveillance.
In 1956, the Chinese confession program represented an amnesty of sorts, allowing illegal immigrants to become U.S. citizens, but it aroused so much suspicion that it was nicknamed the confusion program.
So showing Chinese immigrants, especially illegal immigrants, as honest American citizens was a big deal, and one that struck a chord with viewers.
As a baby boomer Asian American, you didn't often see people who looked like you on television, American playwright David Henry Hwang, who updated the play in 2002, wrote in the Los Angeles Times . And the idea that the younger generation, at least, was portrayed as American [in the movie] was unusual.
Growing up, the musical represented one of the few positive representations of people who looked like me.
Or, in the words of journalist Jeff Yang, whose 2023 book The golden screen explores the contradictions of Asian-American cinema. For Asian audiences, it was a transformative experience: proof that we could own the stage, dominate the spotlight and be the stars of our own stories, if only we were given the chance.
We wouldn't give them the chance for long.
Flower Drum Song was nominated for five Academy Awards and two Golden Globes, but won none, and grossed only $10.7 million on an estimated $4 million budget, a major disappointment, especially when compared has West Side Storys $47.5 million.
