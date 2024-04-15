Legal drama A Guilty Conscience takes top prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards while crime thriller The Goldfinger is the big winner

I felt solidarity, which is very important. We should all work together to produce a film, he said.

Best Actress winner Jennifer Yu poses for photos with her award. Photo: Sam Tsang

Dayo Wong Tsz-wah, who was nominated for best actor for his role as an acid-tongued lawyer in the film, also dedicated the award to the team.

“If I had received the best actor award, I would also dedicate this award to the crew, because they did so much for the film, but now we have an even better one,” he said.

The drama, nominated for 10 awards, tells the story of a lawyer who tries to free a client who was wrongly convicted of murder due to his own negligence, but who must confront one of the most powerful families in Hong Kong.

In the meantime, The golden finger was nominated for 12 awards and won some of the biggest awards for Best Actor, Best Visuals, Best Art Direction, Best Costume and Makeup Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design.

Set in the 1980s, The golden finger is based on the city's biggest financial scandal, the Carrian fraud case in which a multi-billion dollar company goes from birth to collapse in just a few years.

The cast and crew of In Broad Daylight pose on the red carpet Photo: Sam Tsang

The film follows the journey of Henry Ching, played by Leung, the mastermind behind the scandal, and Lau Kai-yuen, played by Andy Lau, the lead investigator in the city's anti-graft program, who launches a large-scale investigation spanning 15 years.

Delivering his acceptance speech via video, Leung said he was very happy as it had been a long time since he received an award on the occasion. He thanked the public for their support over the past four decades as well as his wife Carina Lau Ka-ling, who received the award on his behalf.

The golden fingerThe great victory was followed by In broad daylighta drama based on a true story in which a journalist denounces cases of mistreatment in a retirement home for the elderly and disabled.

Yoyo Tse won Best New Performer for her role in Fly Me to the Moon. Photo: Sam Tsang

It received 16 nominations and won three, with Jennifer Yu Heung-ying being voted Best Actress for the first time, Rachel Leung Yung-ting winning Best Supporting Actress and David Chiang receiving Best Actor in a supporting role.

Yu, who plays the role of an investigative reporter who uncovers the scandal, told the audience that she would dedicate her life to becoming a good actress.

The Sunday show kicked off with Yoyo Tse Wing-yan winning the Best New Performer award for her role in Fly me to the moon.

She previously won the same award at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and the Hong Kong Filmmakers Guild Awards.

Rachel Leung won Best Supporting Actress. Photo: Eugene Lee

The 22-year-old plays Lam Tsz-yuen, a young migrant from mainland China who must balance her quest for happiness with the reality of living with her drug addict father at home.

Delighted with the award, Tse said in a backstage interview that she loved to thank the whole world.

Asian Film Awards: Hong Kong's Nick Cheuk wins Best New Director

The Best New Director award went to Nick Cheuk Yik-him for his drama about family trauma and student suicide, Time still turns the pageswhich was nominated for, among others, best film, best actor, best director and best screenplay.

Time still turns the pages tells the story of a teacher who revisits his repressed childhood memories as he finds an anonymous suicide note in the classroom and works to prevent another tragedy from happening while he is himself faced with a series of family problems.

Nick Cheuk won the Best New Director award at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards. Photo: Eugene Lee

Cheuk also won the Best New Director award at the 60th Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan last year, and won the same award earlier at the Asian Film Awards.

His father, Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, said he was very happy that Nick was being recognized.

I was very happy when his film was nominated, and now even more delighted when he won the award. I hope he will continue to work hard and make more good films with other directors to make Hong Kong films prosper, he told The Post.

Soi Cheang won Best Director for Mad Fate. Photo: Sam Tsang

The best director award went to Soi Cheang Pou-soi for his crime thriller Crazy destiny. It tells the story of a fortune teller who crosses paths with a young man driven by a strong desire to commit murder and tries to change the latter's destiny. Best Screenplay went to Yau Ni-hoi and Melvin Li for the film.

Tung Wai won the Best Action Choreography award for Bursting point.

Controversial school documentary wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

Taiwanese film The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon won the award for Best Chinese-Language Asian Film. The film tells the story of a criminal who discovers that he is only the third most wanted fugitive in Taiwan and sets out on a journey to catch up with the first two.

Allen Leung and David Richardson won Best Editing for Crazy destiny.

Meanwhile, film costume manager Tong Ping received the Professional Spirit Award. Popularly known as Big Sister Ping to many in the industry, Tong joined film production teams behind the scenes at the age of 27 and worked for over 43 years on over 400 films.

Tong accepted his award to a standing ovation from the audience. She thanked her family and everyone who supported her work.

Sammo Hung received a lifetime achievement award. Photo: Sam Tsang

Kung fu cinema icon Sammo Hung Kam-bo, 72, received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the Hong Kong film industry. He has appeared in over 200 films as an actor, director, producer, martial arts choreographer and action director during a distinguished career.

Hung received a standing ovation as he approached to collect his prize. He told the audience: I feel lucky to be able to work in the same industry for 60 years.

Just nine years old when he began acting, Hung became one of the best-known Hong Kong actors in the United States in the late 1990s thanks to the success of the CBS television series. Martial lawin which he plays a Chinese detective loaned to the Los Angeles police.

The local film industry saw a rebound last year. With the return to post-pandemic normalcy and the full reopening of cinemas across the city, more films have been able to be screened.

In 2023, 50 films were eligible for the awards, representing a significant increase of around 50 percent from the previous year's 33.