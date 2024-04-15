Poems can teach children strength and resilience





This week's Poetry in Daily Life guest is Nile Stanley, PhD, who lives in Jacksonville, Florida. A teacher trainer, artist in residence and researcher, his mission for thirty-six years has been to show how poetry can play a greater role in the teaching of reading and the development of resilience. Nile and I have collaborated on interviews, articles, books, and poetry performances at conferences. Some unique facts about Nile: He was a jazz radio DJ at the University of Delaware and a columnist for the Portales Tribune in New Mexico. ~David L. Harrison Poetry helps build resilience in your dream I have a dream. You heard the line. But what you may not know is that Langston Hughes' poetry influenced Martin Luther King Jr.'s best-known speech, which he gave at the 1963 March on Washington. also influences children not only to learn to read, but it can also make them more resilient, as it often contains themes of strength, perseverance, and overcoming challenges. I know this from personal experience as well as extensive research. Likewise, storytelling is a powerful approach known as bibliotherapy that can help build resilience. Reading the stories of others who have overcome adversity can provide the knowledge we can use to bounce back from difficult times and learn to thrive, all while dreaming again. One such inspiring story is that of one of my former Black fourth-grade students who learned to perform poetry with the help of caring teachers who believed in him. Moses Lee Jones grew up in poverty, without a father or mother. He was classified as special education and was often angry and acting out in class. Fortunately, her school was chosen to partner with the University of North Florida and the children received one-on-one tutoring from education specialists and participated in Poetry Stars, a funded arts-based literacy program by the Cummer Family Foundation. On the day of his test to become a poetry star, Moses was the only boy who auditioned. To succeed, he would have to interpret two poems from memory. He wore a white shirt and black tie to his audition because his grandmother, who he cared for, told him to look his best. As I said, in action, on camera, in tears, Moïse told me that his father, whom he rarely saw, had just been arrested. The following poem I wrote captures the emotional and inspiring outcome of hearing Moses. MOSES LEE JONES by Nile Stanley Moses Lee Jones I came to the poetry club today wearing a black tie and white shirt. I say. Moses, what is it? A special occasion? No sir, last night they took my father away and I don't want it to bother some poetry. With a smile a mile wide and the teeth shine Moses recites Dreams by Langston Hughes. Hold on to dreams Because when dreams die Life is a bird with broken wings It can't fly. Hold on to dreams Because when dreams disappear Life is a barren field Frozen by snow. Moses Lee Jones He's holding on. He holds on to dreams! Moïse passed his audition with excellence. He became a poetry star, part of an elite team of ten girls. The school's grade eventually improved from a D to a B. Moses was one of the lucky ones and graduated from high school and ROTC. He grew up to become a recruiting sergeant for the United States. Marines. Does poetry make a difference? It made a difference to Martin Luther King and Moses Lees Jones. Poetry can also make a difference for you and your children, your school and your community. Dr. Nile Stanley is an Associate Professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Curriculum in the College of Education and Human Services at the University of North Florida. He is a founding board member of Hope at Hand, Inc., a nonprofit organization that organizes the annual Jacksonville Poetry Festival and provides poetry classes to vulnerable and at-risk youth. Learn more about him at https://www.unf.edu/newsroom/2023/06/Graffiti-Poetry.html. Moses Lee Jones 2004 by Nile Stanley from Creating Readers with Poetry, published by Maupin House. Dreams of Langston Hughes from the collected works of Langston Hughes 1994. Used by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Random House.

Published

8:19 a.m. UTC, April 14, 2024



