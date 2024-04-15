Broadway-bound 'Sunset Boulevard' and star Nicole Scherzinger win big at London's Olivier Awards

LONDON (AP) A radical recreation of the Hollywood musical Sunset Boulevard was the big winner Sunday on the London stage. Olivier Prizewinning seven trophies including best musical revival and best actress for American star Nicole Scherzinger.

Football-themed state-of-the-nation drama Dear England was named best play, while Sarah Snook and Marc Gatiss were among the acting winners.

Scherzinger won for her performance as big-screen star Norma Desmond in a flashy revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, three decades after the musical's debut in the 1990s. Her partner Tom Francis won the matching Best Actor award as a struggling screenwriter, fatally drawn into Desmonds' orbit. Jamie Lloyd won the directing trophy for his technically innovative production, which combines live video with stage action. It is scheduled to open on Broadway later this year.

Scherzinger said that when she was growing up in Kentucky, I always wanted to be a singer and do musicals.

I dreamed of so many roles that I wanted to play and honestly, this role, Norma Desmond, was not one of them, she said. But God works in mysterious ways.

The award for best new musical went to Operation Mincemeat, a word-of-mouth hit based on a daring real-life spy operation that fooled the Nazis during World War II. The show began in a small theater in 2019 and has moved to larger and larger venues, garnering praise along the way.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a dazzling prequel to Netflix's supernatural series, was named best new entertainment or comedy.

The Oliviers, Britain's equivalent of Broadway's Tony Awards, is celebrating a banner year for new shows in the West End, finally recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several winners lamented soaring theater ticket prices and budget cuts to arts education that are driving working-class talent away from theater careers and theater audiences.

If you don't tell a child to go see a show, they won't develop that habit, they won't have that experience, said English playwright James Graham, who grew up in a small mining town. So I'm really worried.

But the mood was largely celebratory as Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham presided over an exuberant ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall, opening the show by singing Anything Goes alongside the London Community Gospel Choir. The show was peppered with performances from several of the nominated musicals, including Guys and Dolls, Hadestown and local hit The Little Big Things.

The awards, which recognize achievements in theatre, opera and dance, were founded in 1976 and are named after the late actor and director Laurence Olivier. Winners are chosen by voting groups of performing professionals and spectators.

Snook, the scheming Shiv Roy in Succession, beat out a talented field including Sarah Jessica Parker and Sophie Okonedo to be named best actress in a play for The Picture of Dorian Gray, a solo adaptation of Oscar Wildes' cautionary tale .

Backstage, the Emmy Award-winning Australian entertainer said the one-man stage show was much harder than doing television.

I've never done anything harder than that, said Snook, who said she wondered why I was doing a 60,000-word monologue with an 8-month-old baby? She revealed she learned the text of the play while filming the latest series of Succession at night while breastfeeding her daughter.

Gatiss, co-creator of the BBC television series Sherlock, won the best actor trophy for playing the theatrical great John Gielgud in The Motive and the Cue, Jack Thornes' play about the struggle to put on a production of Hamlet in 1964 with Richard Burton.

Gatiss recalled that Gielgud had considered award ceremonies vulgar.

I am very, very happy to be in such wonderfully vulgar company, he said.

Gatiss beat Dear England star Joseph Fiennes and Andrew Scott, who had been the favorite to win for the Vanya one-man show. Simon Stephens' adaptation of Anton Chekhov won the award for best revival.

Will Close was named best supporting actor in a play for his portrayal of footballer Harry Kane in Dear England.

Haydn Gwynne, who died in October, was posthumously awarded Best Supporting Actress for her final stage role in When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, about the early days of radio in Britain.

Winning awards for supporting performances in musicals were Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things and Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat.

The show ended with a tribute to the National Theatre, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, culminating with an all-star cast singing the anthem Youll Never Walk Alone.

