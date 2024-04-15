Divider? Not for movie buffs. Civil War declares victory at the box office





By LINDSEY BAHR (AP Film Writer) Alex Garlands provocative Civil war not only has ignite the discourse. The film also enticed audiences to go to the cinema this weekend where it exceeded expectations and grossed $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's the biggest R-rated opening of the year to date and a record for A24, the studio behind films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Iron Claw. The civil war also overturned Godzilla x Kong from its perch atop the box office. The Warner Bros. film Titan held first place for the last two weekends. Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny as near-future front-line journalists covering a devastating conflict in the United States and trying to make their way to Washington, DC. The story, written by Garland, who is also the mind behind Ex Machina and Annihilation, imagines a United States in which California and Texas have united against a president who disbanded the FBI and granted himself a third term. Although entirely fictional, Civil War has sparked debate since the first trailer which have gone beyond the thoughts of film critics and traditional critics. This weekend, the New York Times published two opinion pieces related to the film, one written by Stéphane Marché and another by Michelle Goldberg. There were also articles on CNN and Politico. Going into the weekend, projections predicted the film would debut between $15 million and $24 million. The film was released on 3,838 screens in the United States and Canada, including IMAX. It is the most expensive film the studio has ever made, with a production budget of $50 million, not including millions spent on marketing and promotion. Before the Civil War, the A24's biggest start was the Ari Aster hereditary horror, which opened to $13.6 million in 2018. A24 doesn't always open films nationally. The studio said Civil War outperformed in markets from Los Angeles to El Paso.

