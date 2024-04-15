



Punjab's Lawrence plots against Bollywood's Bhai

Mrashtra ATS to visit Lawrence Bishnoi in Sabarmati Central Jail; his brother Anmol is responsible for the Mumbai shooting for Salman's hand in the Black Buck shooting case

After a series of shots were fired in the quiet hours of Sunday morning at Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai, speculation is rife over the identity of the attackers. Suspicion now falls heavily on notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated within the high-security walls of Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, took responsibility for the attack after the shooting. Anmol, who is wanted in India, took to social media and called the incident a “trailer” while issuing a warning to the actor. Surveillance footage captured by Mumbai Police shows the suspected shooters quickly fleeing on a motorbike, prompting collaboration between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Team (ATS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and their counterparts in Gujarat . Bishnoi, currently in NIA custody, finds himself at the center of the investigation due to his vocal threats against Salman Khan, especially regarding the infamous Black Buck poaching incident in Rajasthan. Gujarat Police authorities are expecting the arrival of Maharashtra ATS and NIA officials at Ahmedabad Central Jail for questioning. Bishnoi, known for his brazen challenges against the Bollywood star, had openly declared his intention to harm Khan, citing the controversial wildlife case. In the chilling footage, two helmeted figures speed away from the scene after the gunshots, one of which found its mark on the first floor of Salman's Galaxy Apartments. As forensic scientists scour the scene for clues, the shadowy figure of Lawrence Bishnoi emerges as the prime suspect. Bishnoi, alias 'Milky', transported to Gujarat in connection with a drug trafficking offence, is now languishing in solitary confinement in the fortified confines of the Sabarmati Central Jail. This is not the first time Bishnoi's name has cropped up in connection with threats against the Khan family. In a brazen act last year, an anonymous letter arrived at Salman and his father's doorstep, ominously echoing Bishnoi's warnings. The letter's threatening message, “Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga” (You will suffer the same fate as Moose Wala), had made headlines. Bishnoi's vendetta dates back to Salman's alleged involvement in the black deer hunting incident during the filming of 'Hum Sath Sath Hai' in 1998. Although Salman's co-actors were absolved of the charges in 2019, he has not yet been acquitted, further fueling the enmity. between the actor and the Bishnoi community to which Lawrene belongs. The Bishnoi community considers the black deer to be a reincarnation of its spiritual leader Bhagwan Jambheshwar, also known as Jambaji. To them, Salman's actions were not just a legal transgression but a sacrilegious affront.

