In Lempicka, an artist with a difficult and messy life is given a big, messy musical

NEW YORK Tamara de Lempicka was a Polish artist born into a privileged Jewish family in Warsaw. She married a handsome lawyer whom she saved from prison during the Russian Revolution, and they both fled west, eventually settling in Paris. There, Lempicka parlayed his formidable painting skills into a successful career as an artist, socialite, and glamorous denizen of the interwar demi-monde.

It's a shit story, says Tamara, played by Eden Espinosa in the new musical Lempicka. But me too.

THE creators of Lempicka The book, lyrics and concept by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould want their main character to be many things: feminist, sexual revolutionary, pioneering entrepreneur, tortured artist, victim and survivor, and martyr to passing fashions in art and history. There is enough evidence in the life of the real Lempicka to substantiate most of these claims to some extent, but this musical wants to prove them all, absolutely, in the space of two and a half hours. The result is a breathtaking, fast-paced power march through some of the darkest decades in European history, and a big, messy, fascinating life is transformed into a simply big, messy play.

The musical, seen for the first time at Williamstown Theater Festival in 2018, is presented as a flashback: an old, embittered artist alone on a park bench in Los Angeles in 1975, ruminating on her life and career, wondering: How did I get here? Her work is forgotten and out of fashion, and she is exiled to a world far from the wit and sophistication she once surrounded herself with.

Suddenly it's 1916, she's young again, about to get married, and her mother is begging her to give up painting and live a decent, respectable life. The revolution intervenes and we are on our way, on a highway built by Hamilton, on the eve of the first of the major traumas. After failing to win her husband Tadeusz's freedom by offering her jewelry to the threatening Bolsheviks, she is forced to give up her body.

The young couple flee to the west, their escape plotted on a map above the stage (set design by Riccardo Hernández), which will also bear fragments of the luminous, sensual and slightly cool art deco paintings of the real Lempicka, whose works were collected and promoted by Madonna. A seductive ensemble of dancers (choreography by Raja Feather Kelly), by turns androgynous, sleazy, menacing and camp, sets the tone for a frenetic idyll of ambition, success and debauchery in the interwar period at Paris.

Lempicka's art is represented on stage mainly with easels and empty frames, and the story receives the same treatment: presented as a shadow and not as a substance. The revolution that upends the lives of our main characters is cruel, but the grievances that trigger it are passed over in silence. Decades of need, misery and political violence flash by, visible in black and white film clips. If you want to know more about this and how it intersects with art, check out the Kthe Kollwitz Museum of Modern Art show, an artist a generation older than Lempicka, who left a much more important legacy.

In Lempicka, history is, as they say, one dance number after another. It summons the shocks and jolts which forge the identity and resilience of the artist, who does not give a real character, but rather a ready-made hero for contemporary political tastes. Espinosa does a heroic job of tying the wires together, but instead of inhabiting A multifaceted character, she must reconcile several characters in the service of various theatrical aims.

Lempicka has an affair with Rafaela, an empowered prostitute (beautifully played and sung by Amber Iman), and his portraits of confident women and statuesque nudes are celebrated as liberating by the Monocle nightclub's LGBT habitus, which looks a lot like Kit Kat Cabaret Club.

She also wrests a great deal of independence from Tadeusz, played with starchy elegance by Andrew Samonsky, but when she confides in him a terrible secret, the scene falls flat because their relationship has never been consistent. She follows her own path, resisting the dark, modernist ideology of the futurist prophet Marinetti, portrayed as an obnoxious drunk and brutal social seer by George Abud. But it is unclear whether we should admire the artist for his independence or for his pragmatic, even cynical, submission to elite tastes. The series seems to credit her not only with having embodied the ideal of the New Woman of the 1920s, but also with having invented it. Your women, says a ghostly apparition of Rafaela, they are conquering the world.

Director Rachel Chavkins' production is sleek and fast-paced, and opens up just enough room for a few truly theatrical moments. Imans The most beautiful bracelet is an act I The highlight of the show, as well as the climax of the evening, is Beth Leavel's tender, determined but resigned song about love and memory in Act II in which she plays an aristocratic woman facing her own death.

Gould's music lacks a strong melodic profile and tends to move quickly toward the big fortissimo notes that flatter his singer's voice. But the text setting is clear and effective and the music seems to disappear when the drama of Leavel, the heartbreaking recognition of mortality, is the main point.

The real Lempicka is having a moment right now. His work can be seen at an exhibition at Sothebysand will get the museum treatment later this year at a retrospective in San Francisco. She's not as well known as she deserves to be, but she wasn't as forgotten and hopeless as this musical makes her out to be. His career was interrupted after emigrating to the United States and then to Mexico. But it was already rediscovered in the 1960s, the subject of a major retrospective in Paris in 1972, and has appeared in Madonna's videos and shows for decades.

In a review published in the late 1980s in Womans Art Journal, a slightly dyspeptic critic asserted that Lempicka's art was more rejected than forgotten: his Art Deco portraits are largely unknown today for two good reasons: they are hopelessly outdated and none. It was a good start.

Lempicka disputes both of these hypotheses. The public may be inspired by the exhibition and seek out the art itself, which offers a more measured and reasonable response.