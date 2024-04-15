The week on TV: Le Régime; Defiance: Fighting the far right; Baby reindeer; Shgun review | Television

The system of government (Atlantic Sky)

Defiance: fighting the far right (Channel 4) | canal4.com

Baby reindeer (Netflix)

Shgun (Disney+)

Hats off (of sorts) to THE DietHBO's new(ish) political satire from Sky Atlantic starring HBO director Kate Winslet. Easttown mare. It's been a long time since something so full of illustrious names and production pedigree capsized with this much enthusiasm.

Available as a six-part box set, it was created by Will Tracy (The menu). Some episodes are directed by Stephen Frears (Dangerous Liaisons, The agreement). One of the executive producers is Frank Rich (Succession, Veep). The star-studded cast is packed with talent (including Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Hugh Grant). And what does that turn into, exactly? A parody/dark comedy/action thriller thing. I'm not sure what it is. I suspect THE Diet doesn't know it either.

Barely in: Hugh Grant, with Kate Winslet, in The Regime. HBO

Winslet is Elena Vernham, the chancellor of an unnamed central European republic, ruling from a Putin-style palace. Bossy, shouty, hypochondriac and self-indulgent (she still warbles sentimental songs), Vernham is riddled with daddy issues; she visits her father's corpse lying in his glass coffin. While the United States covets its cobalt mines, China hides and its ministers plot, its power collapses and rebellion brews.

Enter Zubak (Schoenaerts), a brutal peasant soldier who eventually dominates Vernham. He's basically Rasputin with a six-pack, or a ripped Machiavelli. Riseborough is lost in a drifting turn as a laborer with an epileptic son. Grant's character, a former captive leader, gets some scintillating lines (he dubs Vernham America's safe pair of tits), but he's barely into it. God knows who Vernham is based on: Marine Le Pen meets Violet Elizabeth Bott? Winslet plays her like a quasi-fascist aristo with a drooping lower lip (very distracting: she looks like she's waiting for a dental injection to wear off).

Shgun's Ultraviolence Makes Game of Thrones Look Like a Slow Episode of Bridgerton

Any positive points? THE Diet is magnificent, as they all collide around the vast creamy palate with golden highlights. Winslet also works hard to make Vernham tragicomic, but the character is so capriciously unhinged, it's like watching Lewis Carroll's Queen of Hearts for six hours.

Throughout, Armando Iannucci's humor is blunted. The tone swings alarmingly from absurd to serious and back again. A plot about a Ukraine-style invasion seems clumsy. We never know clearly what THE Diet what is skewering (populism? Absolutism?) or what it aims to be (a surrealist Europe?) Veep?). To put it bluntly, this is where the crazy people get together with tediousness and it gave me a dull headache.

Airing all week, Channel 4's three-part docuseries Defiance: fighting the far right (produced, among others, by Riz Ahmeds Left Handed Films) focuses on the racist violence endured by the British Asian community between 1976 and 1981.

We may not live in peaceful times today, but Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister and Sadiq Khan is Mayor of London. Which would have been unimaginable during the period covered here, characterized by grotesque racist graffiti, murders and the rise of the National Front.

A policeman outside the burning Hambrough Tavern during the Southall riots, 1981. Photography: Paul Fiévez

Everything is detailed in Challenge, which relies heavily on stories from activists, witnesses, police officers and harrowing images to illustrate pivotal moments, numerous deaths (including Sikh teenager Gurdip Singh Chaggar, Bangladeshi textile worker Altab Ali and special education teacher Blair Peach, a white New Zealander), and the response of young Asian protest groups such as the Southall Youth Movement. Defenseless and set on fire by police, protesters felt compelled to protect their own communities. No area of ​​life has been spared. One woman remembers a teacher saying to her: Have you eaten curry? I can feel it.

The series is initially London-centric (focusing on Brick Lane, Southall and Walthamstow). The final episode covers Bradford in West Yorkshire, specifically the Bradford 12: young men who were tried (and ultimately exonerated) for amassing weapons, including Molotov cocktails, to defend themselves against fascists. I would have liked wider coverage of anti-British racism in Asia (including the Midlands, for example), but this is powerful viewing: a snapshot of social history and a grim reminder of what it was like the UK without even the pretense of political correctness.

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer: a true trauma operetta. Photography: Netflix

On Netflix, Baby reindeer is an intense comedy-drama created by and starring comedian, writer and actor Richard Gadd. Containing seven episodes (approximately 30 minutes), it is adapted from his 2019 Edinburgh fringe play which transferred to the West End, winning an Olivier Award, and is based on Gadd's real-life experience of harassment.

He plays Donny, an aspiring actor working as a bartender. Donny is nice to customer Martha (Jessica Gunning from The outlaws), a woman with a distinctive howling laugh who says she's a lawyer but can't afford a cup of tea. Immediately obsessed (Donny is his baby reindeer), Martha, who has already stalked him, bombards him with communications, including 41,000 bizarre, misspelled emails (I almost bought a thong for you). Present everywhere, it is becoming more and more intrusive and dangerous.

ignore past newsletter promotion Analysis and opinions on the week's news, culture and stories from Observer's top writers Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Superb: Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer. Photography: Netflix

Baby reindeer goes to great lengths to reveal Martha's complexities. It also explores how Donny is partly to blame (enjoying the attention; following Martha home, and more). It examines how facets of his past (horrible sexual trauma; desire for success) could ruin his romance with his transgender girlfriend (Nava Mau) and set him up to become a victim of harassment.

Baby reindeer is darker than dark, a plot, and some of them make me nervous: Should Donny's self-tearing confessionals share equal billing with stalking? However, what a living watch: a real operetta of trauma. While Gadd holds his own, Gunning is breathtaking: in his hands, Martha is as vulnerable as she is terrifying.

If you don't watch the historical samurai drama Chgun (Disney+), you're missing out. It is a 10-part adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel about conflicting Japanese warlords in early 17th-century Japan, starring Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, the English sailor/navigator held prisoner in Japan.

Power, warcraft and betrayal: Shgun. Photography: AP

Chgunultraviolence does Game Of Thrones resemble a slow episode of The Bridgerton Chronicles: Roll on if you want to see men boiled alive or, as in the last (eighth) episode, swords slicing through abdomens and severed heads bouncing on the ground.

Despite all the bloodshed, this is a complex study of power, war and betrayal. The deluge of subtitles makes everything even more smoky, magical and mysterious. I wasn't expecting much, but I found it fascinating.

Star Ratings (out of five)

The system of government

Defiance: fighting the far right

Baby reindeer

Chgun

What else am I looking at?

Franklin

(Apple TV+)

Intelligent period drama starring Michael Douglas as America's founding father, Benjamin Franklin, committed to gaining support from France. A strong cast includes Daniel Mays and Eddie Marsan.

Meet the Roman Emperor with Mary Beard

(BBC Two)

Mary Beards' unique and lively, scandal-filled documentary about Roman emperors (Hadrian, Tiberius, Claudius, and others) draws parallels with Western politicians today.

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Photography: HBO

Calm your enthusiasm

(Comedy from Heaven)

The final installment of Larry David's grumpy comedy odyssey. With Sidewalk among the regulars, including Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove and, poignantly, the recently deceased Richard Lewis, there are cameos from Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen.