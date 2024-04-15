Entertainment
When Bollywood stars faced threats from the underworld Firstpost
Recently, Salman Khan was put under surveillance after shots were fired outside his house. But the tumultuous relationship between Bollywood and the underworld goes back a long way.
We don't make underworld films for random reasons. Bollywood and the underworld go back a long way. The assassination of music baron Gulshan Kumar shook the industry and the nation in the fateful month of August 1997. Succumb or succumb seems to be the motto of the gangsters.
Here are some stars who have been threatened by the underworld:
Salman Khan
Recently, Salman Khan was put under surveillance after a few shots were fired outside his house.
The star is threatened by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over his infamous 1998 BlackBuck affair which happened in Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor had a bulletproof Land Cruiser imported for his safety and security outside his Galaxy Apartments residence was also beefed up. From Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Raj Thackeray, politicians have visited Khan amid these trying times.
Preity Zinta
The most controversial and explosive case occurred in 2001, before the release of Abbas Mastans. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which was allegedly financed by the underworld. And Preity Zinta, one of the leading ladies of the film, became the only actress to testify against them in court. In 2018, during an interview, she recalled the time and what happened.
She said: “For the record, if I knew everyone was going to pull out, I would have done that too. It was a scary time in my life. I should have been protected. Everything I said in court was on television ten minutes later. »
The actress added: I don't think anything happened on that set. But there was certainly fear. Because Rakesh ji (Roshan) had been shot. Everyone was paranoid. People kept their phones turned off, afraid of receiving a call. »
Shah Rukh Khan
Next in line is Shah Rukh Khan. He too spoke about it in an interaction and said, “They would set up a system and they would say you do it. I may not have succumbed to it, but then they shoot you. So, sometimes it's nice to make a film. I had a lot of security for three years.
On receiving a call from Abu Salem
In Anupama Chopras' book King Of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the seductive world of Indian cinema, the star revealed, he would tell me he could see me. It was like living under a telescope. It was very depressing and very scary.
Karan Johar
Speaking in detail about the threat in his 2016 autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar wrote how an underworld man named Abu Salem called them and asked them not to release them. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that Friday in 1998. Not only that, he also added that his mother, the producer, Hiroo Johar, was paralyzed with terror when she learned that she was going to shoot him if she released this film on Friday.
As part of the conversation withNoon,
Karan Johar revealed snippets of a scary incident that took place on the premiere night ofKuch Kuch Hota Haistarring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The filmmaker shared that he was hiding in a hotel room after receiving a threat from a gangster.
Rakesh Roshan
An attempt was made to shoot the filmmaker after his director's historic success Say I love you who launched his son Hrithik Roshan and catapulted him to stardom overnight.
In an interview shared by Wild Film India, Hrithik had said, “This whole phase of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a very memorable period of my life. From the movie's release to Dad's shooting. Even that, as it turned out, was a blessing in disguise, because if he hadn't been shot, we would never have discovered that he had five of his arteries blocked. He would have suffered a massive heart attack in the coming months and we wouldn't even know it.
