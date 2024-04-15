Today in entertainment history: Scott turned down Oscar | Entertainment





On April 15, 1966, the Rolling Stones' album Aftermath was released in Great Britain. It was the first Stones album to contain all original material, and it contained songs like Under My Thumb and Mothers Little Helper. In 1967, The Who released the single Happy Jack. In 1971, Patton won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Its star, George C. Scott, was nominated for best actor, but he didn't accept the award because he didn't like the academy's voting process. He was the first actor to refuse an Oscar. In 1977, Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd presented Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson with a gold disc for the album One More For The Road. It was recorded in Atlanta. In 1982, Billy Joel was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Long Island, New York. He spent about a month in the hospital. In 1990, actress Greta Garbo died in New York at the age of 84. Among his film credits are Grand Hotel and Camille. In 1996, the remains of Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia's ashes were scattered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. A small part had been scattered in the Ganges in India 11 days earlier. In 2001, singer Joey Ramone of the Ramones died in New York from lymphoma. He was 49 years old. In 2004, Bill Rancic (RAN-sik) defeated Kwame Jackson to win the first season of NBC's The Apprentice. In 2007, Richard Gere repeatedly kissed Indian actor Shilpa Shetty on the cheek during an AIDS awareness rally in New Delhi. An Indian judge issued an arrest warrant for Gere, saying the kiss amounted to public obscenity. In 2013, a boat captain sailed into a coastal cove near Savannah, Georgia, where country singer Billy Currington was staying. The captain accused Currington of chasing him in a boat and threatening him. Currington later pleaded no contest to threatening the captain, and the terroristic threatening charges were dropped. Today's birthdays: Actress Claudia Cardinale (car-dih-NAL'-ee) (Pink Panther films) is 86 years old. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 81 years old. Actor Michael Tucci (Diagnosis Murder, Its Garry Shandlings Show) is 78 years old. Actress Lois Chiles (Austin Powers, Moonraker) is 77 years old. Actress Amy Wright is 74 years old. Actor Sam McMurray (The King of Queens, The Tracey Ullman Show) is 72 years old. Actress Emma Thompson is 65 years old. Singer Samantha Fox is 58 years old. Radiohead guitarist Ed OBrien is 77 years old. 56. Actor Flex Alexander (One on One) is 54 years old. Actor Danny Pino (Cold Case) is 50 years old. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 46 years old. Actor Luke Evans (The Hobbit) is 45 years old. Drummer Patrick Carney of the Black Keys is 44 years old. Bassist Zach Carothers from Portugal. The Man is 43 years old. Actor Seth Rogen is 42 years old. Actress Alice Braga (I Am Legend) is 41 years old. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 41 years old. Drummer DeMar Hamilton of Plain White Ts is 40 years old. Actress Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) is 37 years old. Actress Leonie Elliott (Call the Midwife) is 36 years old. Actress Emma Watson (Harry Potter films) is 34 years old. Actress Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) is 27 years old.

