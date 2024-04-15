Hancock Festival among events drawing people to local parks | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
NEW CUMBERLAND — While the air was cool, the sun shone Saturday afternoon and many area residents got a taste of the summer festival season as they gathered for the Mad Hatter Fest of Hancock County Parks and Recreation.
Held Saturday at the Gas Valley Sports Complex, the event included vendors selling food and various other items, appearances by local theater troupe Khymira Entertainment as characters from “Alice in Wonderland” and an egg hunt Easter.
Representatives of members of the New Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, who offered visitors a closer look at their fire truck.
And as if that wasn't enough of a reminder of warmer days to come, leaders of the Hancock County Special Olympics set up a dunk pit, with a handful of coaches and other volunteers risking dunks. immerse in its cold water to raise funds for the cause.
Brenda Ocobock, co-director of the program, said exposure to frigid waters was not new to them.
She explained that each winter, 10 to 15 of her volunteers participated in the Polar Plunge, wading into Morgantown's Cheat Lake or other bodies of water to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics.
Ocobock said approximately 50 special needs athletes are currently engaged in the Hancock County program, coming from Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as Hancock and Brooke counties, to compete in basketball , football, softball, cheering, tennis, bowling, bocce and in the winter. rackets, during five national competitions.
“It’s fun to see their eyes light up when they receive a medal,” she said.
Ocobock said the group will return to the park June 8 with a fundraiser including carnival games, food and other events.
Those interested in participating in the event or the Hancock County Special Olympics themselves can call (304) 919-9712 or (304) 919-1421 for more information.
Hancock County park officials, meanwhile, are looking forward to their own future events.
Nick Travis, chairman of the Hancock County Park Board, said plans are already in the works for the return of the Ye Olde Medieval Festival on July 20, with the help of actors from Stage and Steel Productions, and the Folklore Festival, with local authors and others. sharing unusual stories about the county's past, October 12.
Both will be held at the Gas Valley Sports Complex, although the Hancock County Park Board also has plans for the county's other parks in Chester, Newell and Weirton.
Travis said the group hopes to secure funding to restore power and add water and permanent restrooms to Cove Valley Park in Weirton and add a skateboard park or bike path to one of the parks.
“We would like to add things that people here will enjoy and that will attract them to our area,” he said.
To help raise awareness of such efforts, the council began offering free movie nights at T. Kosciuszko Hall in Weirton. Scheduled for May 4 at 2 p.m., the next one will present a series of science fiction films.
Travis said the movie nights have received great support from the community, with Giometti Catering providing funds for a 20-foot screen, Sellitti Realty supporting the projector and a grant from Hancock County Savings Bank supporting efforts to promote them .
