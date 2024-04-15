Hollywood strikes 'groundbreaking' AI deal with Sony, Universal, Warner and Disney





Sunday April 14, 2024 4:02 p.m. The deal includes Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Disney Music Group. Hollywood and media artists have reached a “groundbreaking” deal with major record labels to protect their work against the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI). The agreement, covering the period from 2021 to 2026, promises higher minimum wages and safeguards against the use of AI, according to A declaration by the union that represents Hollywood actors and writers, known as SAG-AFTRA. Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Disney Music Group are all included in the deal. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, called it a “groundbreaking agreement.” He said: “This agreement ensures the protection of our members. While technology can enhance the creative process, the essence of music must always be rooted in true human expression and experience. Representing approximately 160,000 industry stakeholders and workers, the SAG-AFTRA Executive Committee unanimously green-lighted the agreement. The tentative agreement requires explicit approval and compensation before releasing songs containing digital replicas of artists' voices. It also clarifies that terms like “artist” and “singer” refer only to humans. Final approval from union members is expected in the coming weeks. The Record Label Negotiating Committee said: “We are pleased to reach this agreement with SAG-AFTRA and continue our strong partnership as we enter this exciting and rapidly evolving new era for music and artists. “Together we will chart a path to success, seizing new opportunities and confronting our shared challenges, strengthened by our shared values ​​and commitment to human art. » The growing presence of AI in entertainment has sparked concerns about artist compensation and credit. Last year, SAG-AFTRA staged a prolonged 118-day strike to protest wages and working conditions, as well as fears over AI. After lengthy negotiations, they reached an agreement in November with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which represents media companies including Walt Disney and Netflix. The rise of generative AI in musical creation has raised concerns from many industrial and individual organizations. They claim that technology allows Internet users to imitate the voices of artists without their consent. Recently, 200 artists, including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Katy Perry, expressed concerns about the impact of AI on the music industry. In an open letter organized by campaign group Artists Rights Alliance and published on the long-form writing site Mediumartists said AI music generation tools undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists, or deny us fair compensation for our work. When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music, and our livelihoods,” the letter reads. “Some of the largest and most powerful companies are using our work to train AI models without permission. These efforts directly aim to replace the work of human artists with massive amounts of AI-created “sounds” and “images” that significantly dilute the royalties paid to artists. “For many musicians, artists and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic,” he adds. Learn more Music industry heavyweights Sony and Universal are joining forces with artists like Katy Perry to fight AI exploitation.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/hollywood-strikes-groundbreaking-ai-agreement-with-sony-universal-warner-and-disney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos