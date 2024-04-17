NPR suspends editor who criticized his employer





NEW YORK National Public Radio suspended a veteran editor who wrote a exterior test criticizing his employer for, he says, journalism that reflects a liberal point of view with little tolerance for contrary opinions. NPR business desk editor Uri Berliner has been suspended for five days without pay, according to a report. article posted Tuesday by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. He wrote that Berliner was told he had violated company policy that it must approve work done for outside news organizations. Berliner told NPR he is not appealing the suspension. An NPR spokeswoman said the company would not comment on individual personnel matters. He wrote his essay last week for The Free Press. Berliner wrote that NPR has always had a liberal bent, but that for most of its 25-year tenure it has had an open and curious culture. But in recent years, the situation has changed, he writes. Today, those who listen to NPR or read its reporting online discover something different: the worldview distilled by a very small segment of the American population. His comment became an instant hit with outside conservative activists who leveled similar criticisms of NPR. He specifically criticized his employer for its coverage of former President Donald Trump, accusations against the president's son, Hunter Biden, and the COVID-19 pandemic. After publication, NPR editor-in-chief Edith Chapin said she strongly disagreed with Berlin's findings and was proud to support NPR's work. One of his NPR colleagues, Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep, wrote on Substack The Berliners' essay in The Free Press on Tuesday was full of errors and assumptions. If Uris's main point is that journalists should seek broader perspectives and not just write articles that confirm their previous opinions, his article is useful as an example of what to avoid, Inskeep wrote .

