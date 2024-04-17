Spiderman actor Tom Holland's X account hacked and fake cryptocurrency post sparks confusion, internet users react

Tom Holland, the 27-year-old actor known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in Marvel's new franchise, has once again found himself at the center of online buzz. However, this time it wasn't due to Hollywood gossip, news about his partner Zendaya, or superhero movie teasers.

Fans were surprised when Holland apparently posted a cryptic hint on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Binance on April 16. called $SPIDER coin, supposedly related to a Spider-Verse project.

Tom Holland's X account suspected of being hacked

Known for his limited presence on social networks, the Marvel actor's post has caused confusion. Users felt that Holland was unlikely to promote the cryptocurrency, leading to speculation that his account had been hacked.

Holland's account bio was also edited to display a link related to the alleged partnership.

Additionally, there was also another post with the selfie of an unidentified person, who could be the hacker. The post included a caption referencing a scene from the early 2000s Spider-Man film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire.

Crypto-posts and photo-posts are now deleted.

This is how Internet users reacted

The incident sparked a wave of messages from disconcerted fans. While some expressed relief that the Netherlands did not genuinely support cryptocurrency, others took the opportunity to poke fun at the bizarre turn of events. There were also jokes about why the hacker hadn't exploited the opportunity to create fake Spider-Man 4 teasers.

Holland in the production of New Romeo and Juliet

Meanwhile, Holland also made headlines for not speaking out enough about racist attacks against his Romeo and Juliet co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Netizens asked him to come back to social media and say something in support.

Both have been announced as cast members in a new West End rendition of “Romeo and Juliet,” scheduled to premiere in London. Production team, The Jamie Lloyd Company, denounced the harsh reactions as “deplorable racist abuse” aimed at one of the cast members, adding that “this must stop”.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 07:22 IST

Topics that might interest you

