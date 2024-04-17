Astarion Voice Actor Returns to D&D as Vecna ​​in Trailer for Upcoming Tabletop Adventure Module





Gamemaker Wizards of the Coast has announced a new adventure module for its tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons, and the trailer to promote it includes a voice Baldur's Gate 3 fans may recognize: Neil Newbon. Neil Newbon gained wide recognition for his role as Astarion in one of the biggest games of last year, for which he received the Best Performance award at The Game Awards 2023 from Geoff Keighley. Now he returns to the Forgotten Realms, this time as one of its most iconic villains. D&D Vecna: Eve of Ruin Art Slideshow The next adventure module is called Vecna: Eve of Ruin and will see the legendary lich return once again in an attempt to rewrite reality for his own benefit, you know, classic villain stuff. THE product description online It reads: “The famous lich Vecna ​​prepares a ritual to eliminate good, destroy the gods and subjugate all worlds. To stop Vecna ​​before he remakes the universe, the heroes work with three of the multiverse's most famous archmages and travel to faraway lands. places and rebuild the legendary Staff of Seven Parts. The adventure will be aimed at characters level 10 to 20 and will be available on May 21. As usual, there will also be a Collector's Edition available with alternate artwork, which you can see for yourself here: D&D Vecna: Eve of Ruin Product Slideshow Vecna ​​gained a lot of popularity after the final season of Stranger Things, in which a version of the character was featured prominently. When we visited Wizards of the Coast headquarters last year to talk about the future of D&D, the team cited the series' popularity as inspiration for introducing the character, and we now know that comes in the form of this high-stakes adventure. For more dragons and/or dungeons, check out our list of D&D books coming this year. Travis Northup is a writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @TieGuyTravis and read his game coverage here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/baldurs-gate-3s-voice-actor-returns-to-dd-as-vecna-in-trailer-for-upcoming-tabletop-adventure-module The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos