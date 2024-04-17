Immersive entertainment company Cosm launches its first “shared reality” venue





Cosm, a 5-year-old production services provider for tech and media companies, is launching into physical locations. The company announced Tuesday that it will launch its first in-person location at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, home to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, which will also open soon. With a capacity of 2,000 people, Cosm's 65,000 square foot venue is scheduled to open on June 29 and will welcome fans for a Saturday night of UFC fights broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. From stadium-style seating or standing viewing points, fans will be immersed in the action as it is broadcast on an 87-foot screen custom-fitted to the surrounding domed structure. The screen (shown above in a render) is capable of displaying up to 12K resolution. Cosm describes the experience inside the Los Angeles location, and another soon in Dallas, as a “shared reality,” a blend of visual media, entertainment and technology enhanced by community experience. If all goes as planned, the company says, “fans will feel like they have the best seat in the room at the hottest events happening around the world.” Prior to the UFC event, the Hollywood Park venue will host private events featuring the NHL and NBA playoffs. A range of other programming will include shows from Cirque du Soleil and exclusive immersive exhibitions from creators and artists from the company's in-house creative program. Projects resulting from partnerships with major Hollywood studios are also in the works, although for the moment the company is keeping these details secret. The goal is to make these venues year-round destinations for live events as well as less time-sensitive pricing, with food and beverage available in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Sport will be the main attraction at the start. Official partnerships are in place with ESPN, the NBA, NBC Sports, TNT Sports and the UFC, which will bring football, college sports, NBA and NHL games, tennis, horse racing and other UFC fights at the complex. Jeb Terry, CEO of Cosm, is an entrepreneur and former vice president of Fox Sports who played several years in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. In an interview with Deadline, he acknowledged that the NFL is not a launch partner of Cosm, but that the company has been in contact with the league looking for a potential deal. More generally, Terry said the site's goals are reminiscent of Sphere in Las Vegas. This James Dolan-backed venue opened its doors earlier this year to capitalize on concertgoers' appetite for a reinvention of live music in the digital age. During a first U2 residency, the concerts enveloped the band and surrounded the crowd in acres of ultra-high resolution video. “We both want to go way beyond the usual way of having an entertainment experience in order to engage fans,” Terry said. The company's extensive manufacturing experience, he said, will come into play in operating the physical spaces. “We program each location like a television channel,” he said. “So it's not just the main events, but also all the shoulder programming and what you see as you move through the space.” Cosm is backed by Dallas-based billionaire Steve Winn, who started investment firm Mirasol Capital after founding retail management software company RealPage. Here's another inside view of the Los Angeles location:

