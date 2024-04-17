Man seriously injured outside West Hollywood club – NBC Los Angeles





A 53-year-old hairdresser recovered Tuesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, nearly two weeks after he was seriously injured in West Hollywood as West Hollywood sheriff's detectives and the Albert Vasquez family tried to figure out what happened. pass. He's not a violent guy at all and he was like in shock, said Gloria Jimenez, Vasquez's sister. Jimenez said his brother stopped at a few bars in West Hollywood's Rainbow District on April 5. Then around 11 p.m., he was found bleeding and unconscious near Heart, a gay nightclub, on Santa Monica Boulevard. Jimenez said she and her family didn't learn of the incident until a few days later, when a friend called her brother on the phone. A nurse who answered the phone said hospital staff needed to speak to his family. At this point, Vasquez can barely communicate, and all he has been able to say so far is that he was attacked, according to Jimenez. It was just horrible more than anything, not knowing what had happened. said the sister. How did all this come about? After arriving at the hospital, doctors removed part of his scalp. His scalp was actually fractured in two places. [That] That’s what we’re told,” Jimenez said. The sheriff's department said investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and if a crime was committed. We want everyone who knows something to cooperate, Jimenez said. We know someone saw something. The nightclub, which has cameras around the property, posted on Instagram on Monday, saying in part: “We have provided authorities with unrestricted access to our security camera footage. Investigators said they asked the nightclub not to release their images publicly so as not to compromise the investigation. As family and friends wait for answers, they sit at Vasquez's bedside and watch him heal. Fortunately, they believe he will make a full recovery. He's very resilient and very positive,” Jimenez said. “He's had a lot of positive support, so we're seeing him recover.” If anyone has information that could help investigators, they are asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department.

