U.S. Forest Service seeks comment on Arizona recreation areas

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on the management of five popular recreation destinations in the Coronado National Forest, located an hour to three hours from downtown Tucson. Comments will be accepted until May 30 at fs.usda.gov/goto/RecreationPlanning. The site has an interactive map to offer specific comments on areas including a lake, a climbing refuge and three mountain ranges exceeding 9,000 feet for climate relief. They are: Pea Blanca LakeThis 50-acre lake in Pena Blanca Canyon, about an hour and 25 minutes from Tucson, offers a boat launch, fishing piers and a small campground near Nogales, off the coast. 'Intersate-19.

THE Huachuca Mountains, about an hour and a half away, rises above Sierra Vista. These forested mountains reaching 9,000 feet include the southern end of the Arizona Trail along the ridge; Ramsey Canyon Preserve with a unique diversity of plants and animals; Carr Canyon with a historic visitor center, high-elevation picnic areas, and campground; Brown Canyon with a historic ranch; and several other canyons with trailheads to the Miller Peak Wilderness.

Cochise Fortress, also about an hour and a half away, is a unique rocky area in the Dragoon Mountains with rental cabins and developed camping on the east side and more primitive camping opportunities on the west side. The area is popular with hikers, campers, scramblers and climbers.

THE Chiricahua Mountains soar above 9,000 feet, offering campsites, a visitor center, trails, and cabins for rent. Forest Service Road 42 provides access to the highlands via Rustler Park Campground, which also accesses Crest Trail in the heart of the Chiricahua Wilderness. Travel time is two hours and 15 minutes to West Turkey Creek; two hours and 40 minutes to Cave Creek Canyon near Portal.

About two to three hours from downtown Tucson, you'll find Mount Graham. The historic Swift Trail leads from Safford to the forested highlands with a visitor center, campgrounds, and a high-altitude trail system in the highest of the Sky Islands, at 10,720 feet. Closer to Tucson, Highway 266 leads to the forest campground and trails up the mountain. People also read… The Forest Service will host three in-person open houses at the Ranger District offices from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 711 14th Avenue, Suite D, Safford; April 30, 4070 S. Saracino Avenue, in Hereford; and May 1, 303 Old Tucson Road, Nogales. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/recmain/coronado/recreation or email [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

