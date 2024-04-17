James Tynion IV returns to “Nice House on the Lake” for a sequel

When comic book miniseries from comic book writer James Tynion IV The pretty house by the lake For the first time in stores, it was 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic was in full force. Isolation and alienation were felt by many, as was the fear of a world on fire right outside their door.

It's one of the reasons why the comic has become one of the most important titles for DC in recent years, even surpassing much of its superhero fare. The story focuses on 10 people connected by a slightly strange friend named Walter, who invited them to a house in the woods – and who turned out to be a spooky alien.

Today, Tynion returns to this world with a sequel titled The pretty house by the sea. Once again he teams up with the artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno. And while he hopes to scare many readers with this miniseries, he's focusing on a single audience.

“My job is to scare my therapist with this book,” he explains. The Hollywood Reporter.

The new comic is described as a “second cycle” which, just like the first story, will also run 12 issues with a break in the middle. He once again brings together 10 people, although this time they are all complete strangers and, paradoxically, they are at home by choice. This group – including the doctor, the writer, the historian, the actor, the artist, the priest, the scientist, the singer, the politician and the mathematician – is ready to be the last humans. At least that's what they believe.

And once again, it's an alien who brings the group together, this time a woman named Max, all under the roof of a luxurious villa by the Mediterranean Sea.

Pretty house by the lake was very personal for Tynion, allowing him to revisit his adult friendships and understand that perhaps he was a kind of real-life Walter, minus the shapeshifting head, of course.

This new book explores a question many people may ask about themselves. “It's that tension of trying to live a good, comfortable life, and knowing that around us people are suffering,” Tynion says. “It’s how you want to ignore the outside world just to protect yourself and how that makes you complicit in what’s happening.”

And since for Tynion, the horror is so personal, in what was Tynion complicit?

“I was complicit in trying to push my friends to be versions of themselves at the wrong times and it got me in trouble with them,” he offers. “It’s a story that allows me to explore the ugliest moments of myself.”

He then adds: “When you're writing horror, you can't be afraid to directly point out the things you don't like about yourself. »

Tynion's horror tales have always felt personal, full of small, intimate moments between flawed people, even as death and destruction swirl around the corner. DC editor-in-chief Chris Conroy says it's Tynion's not-so-secret weapon.

“James is completely unafraid to write from his own point of view, and he trusts the audience to understand and appreciate the experience of seeing the world as they see it,” notes Conroy. “It’s always been one of those paradoxes of storytelling: the more personal you become, the more universal you become. James' horror stories are so personal, so deeply influenced by his own fears, and that makes them so intimate and engaging.

One of the highlights of the premiere Pretty house The cycle was composed of multi-panel double pages drawn by Bueno. Not only did he capture the distinct appearance of the characters, but he also indulged in what can only be described as “house porn,” with detailed renderings of the house's mid-century abode and surroundings. first story.

This characteristic returns with the second cycle, which allows Bueno to indulge in the coastal setting of the story. Initially, Tynion envisioned a Caribbean setting, but once Bueno began sharing images from the real estate site Zillow, it evoked a new visual language for the writer. He remains grateful that Bueno returned to the Pretty house world, despite the fact that it requires a lot of work and lacks large-scale action.

“There aren't many artists who would take on a comic that involves a complicated setting and requires a lot of acting,” Tynion notes. “The days I get his new artwork are my favorite days. It reminds me why I got into comics.

Many eyes will be on the new sequel, not only because of Tynion's name, but also because the first one was so well received by the worlds of art and literature. In addition to Eisner, the comic was named best series at Angoulême, becoming the first DC comic to win anything at the European comics festival since the seminal 1980s miniseries. Guardians.

“We don't feel any pressure to top a flashpoint like that, that would be greedy,” says Conroy. “I never had the impression [James’] the compass spun creatively in response to any sort of external pressure. He and Álvaro both know what is powerful about this story, they know where it is going and they are in a state of total flow. As far as I'm concerned, it's just my job and DC's job to help make this machine work; there is no pressure beyond telling the most compelling and devastating story possible. If this book scares someone or makes them cry, that's a reward for me.

DC's mature readers Black Label will publish the miniseries, the first issue of which will be released on July 24. Tynion is the only comic book writer to have a creator-owned book published by DC, something the company has mostly avoided since its closure. its Vertigo imprint in 2020.

Conroy says the company never gave up on its desire for creator-owned material. “The door has never been closed on this model,” specifies the publisher. “It’s about the right project with the right people at the right time.”

Tynion believes his success could open the door for others to benefit from creative opportunities. “The more readers support a series like Pretty houseplus it allows DC to capitalize on creator ownership.

See the title page and first four pages, minus dialogue captions, below.

The pretty house by the sea Illustration by Alvaro Martinez Good/Courtesy of DC

The pretty house by the sea Illustration by Alvaro Martinez Good/Courtesy of DC

The pretty house by the sea Illustration by Alvaro Martinez Good/Courtesy of DC