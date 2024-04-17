Entertainment
James Tynion IV returns to “Nice House on the Lake” for a sequel
When comic book miniseries from comic book writer James Tynion IV The pretty house by the lake For the first time in stores, it was 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic was in full force. Isolation and alienation were felt by many, as was the fear of a world on fire right outside their door.
It's one of the reasons why the comic has become one of the most important titles for DC in recent years, even surpassing much of its superhero fare. The story focuses on 10 people connected by a slightly strange friend named Walter, who invited them to a house in the woods – and who turned out to be a spooky alien.
Today, Tynion returns to this world with a sequel titled The pretty house by the sea. Once again he teams up with the artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno. And while he hopes to scare many readers with this miniseries, he's focusing on a single audience.
“My job is to scare my therapist with this book,” he explains. The Hollywood Reporter.
The new comic is described as a “second cycle” which, just like the first story, will also run 12 issues with a break in the middle. He once again brings together 10 people, although this time they are all complete strangers and, paradoxically, they are at home by choice. This group – including the doctor, the writer, the historian, the actor, the artist, the priest, the scientist, the singer, the politician and the mathematician – is ready to be the last humans. At least that's what they believe.
And once again, it's an alien who brings the group together, this time a woman named Max, all under the roof of a luxurious villa by the Mediterranean Sea.
Pretty house by the lake was very personal for Tynion, allowing him to revisit his adult friendships and understand that perhaps he was a kind of real-life Walter, minus the shapeshifting head, of course.
This new book explores a question many people may ask about themselves. “It's that tension of trying to live a good, comfortable life, and knowing that around us people are suffering,” Tynion says. “It’s how you want to ignore the outside world just to protect yourself and how that makes you complicit in what’s happening.”
And since for Tynion, the horror is so personal, in what was Tynion complicit?
“I was complicit in trying to push my friends to be versions of themselves at the wrong times and it got me in trouble with them,” he offers. “It’s a story that allows me to explore the ugliest moments of myself.”
He then adds: “When you're writing horror, you can't be afraid to directly point out the things you don't like about yourself. »
Tynion's horror tales have always felt personal, full of small, intimate moments between flawed people, even as death and destruction swirl around the corner. DC editor-in-chief Chris Conroy says it's Tynion's not-so-secret weapon.
“James is completely unafraid to write from his own point of view, and he trusts the audience to understand and appreciate the experience of seeing the world as they see it,” notes Conroy. “It’s always been one of those paradoxes of storytelling: the more personal you become, the more universal you become. James' horror stories are so personal, so deeply influenced by his own fears, and that makes them so intimate and engaging.
One of the highlights of the premiere Pretty house The cycle was composed of multi-panel double pages drawn by Bueno. Not only did he capture the distinct appearance of the characters, but he also indulged in what can only be described as “house porn,” with detailed renderings of the house's mid-century abode and surroundings. first story.
This characteristic returns with the second cycle, which allows Bueno to indulge in the coastal setting of the story. Initially, Tynion envisioned a Caribbean setting, but once Bueno began sharing images from the real estate site Zillow, it evoked a new visual language for the writer. He remains grateful that Bueno returned to the Pretty house world, despite the fact that it requires a lot of work and lacks large-scale action.
“There aren't many artists who would take on a comic that involves a complicated setting and requires a lot of acting,” Tynion notes. “The days I get his new artwork are my favorite days. It reminds me why I got into comics.
Many eyes will be on the new sequel, not only because of Tynion's name, but also because the first one was so well received by the worlds of art and literature. In addition to Eisner, the comic was named best series at Angoulême, becoming the first DC comic to win anything at the European comics festival since the seminal 1980s miniseries. Guardians.
“We don't feel any pressure to top a flashpoint like that, that would be greedy,” says Conroy. “I never had the impression [James’] the compass spun creatively in response to any sort of external pressure. He and Álvaro both know what is powerful about this story, they know where it is going and they are in a state of total flow. As far as I'm concerned, it's just my job and DC's job to help make this machine work; there is no pressure beyond telling the most compelling and devastating story possible. If this book scares someone or makes them cry, that's a reward for me.
DC's mature readers Black Label will publish the miniseries, the first issue of which will be released on July 24. Tynion is the only comic book writer to have a creator-owned book published by DC, something the company has mostly avoided since its closure. its Vertigo imprint in 2020.
Conroy says the company never gave up on its desire for creator-owned material. “The door has never been closed on this model,” specifies the publisher. “It’s about the right project with the right people at the right time.”
Tynion believes his success could open the door for others to benefit from creative opportunities. “The more readers support a series like Pretty houseplus it allows DC to capitalize on creator ownership.
See the title page and first four pages, minus dialogue captions, below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/james-tynion-iv-nice-house-on-the-lake-1235874748/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- James Tynion IV returns to “Nice House on the Lake” for a sequel
- Spider Baseball falls to Longwood
- Thinking outside the code: How a hacker's mindset drives innovation
- Bollywood, bhangra, butter chicken: the Punjabi street festival returns to Griffith
- The IMF forecasts significantly stronger growth in the United States in 2024
- DeepMind CEO says Google will surpass Microsoft in AI investment
- Notre-Dame is transformed five years after fire. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Why Americans Can't See What's Happening in Trump's Secret Trial
- Apple CEO plans to set up manufacturing plant in Indonesia
- U.S. Forest Service seeks comment on Arizona recreation areas
- The countdown has begun: 100 days to Paris
- Maui Food Technology Center seeks local businesses for 2024 Tokyo International Gift Show | News, Sports, Jobs